Basketball Ireland announce streaming setup for men and women's Superleague

The men and women's Superleague games will be streamed online this season. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

BASKETBALL fans denied access to games can sign up to a novel streaming service with any profits generated returning directly to the clubs.

The new season tips off this weekend with defending Men’s Super League champions Belfast Star travelling to Dublin to take on UCD Marian this Saturday.

On the same day Women’s Super League champions DCU Mercy start their season at newly promoted Trinity Meteors, who won the Division One title last season.

In all, 25 National League sides have signed up to a new streaming service for the 2020/21 season. Fans of those teams will be able to watch all of their home matches this season on Joymo and any away match against a club on the Joymo platform.

Season passes will cost €50, while a game pass is €4 and they will be available to purchase through your chosen club, with all profits going to the club.

Purchasing a season pass will also allow you to watch any team streaming via Joymo, both live and on-demand, with over 200 matches set to be streamed this season.

Basketball Ireland CEO, Bernard O'Byrne, said: "We have been keen to help clubs to generate funding, particularly as they have been hit hard by the fact spectators aren't likely to be allowed into arenas for the foreseeable future due to Covid-19.

“This streaming service will also give basketball fans an opportunity to watch their team both live and on-demand. We have linked up clubs with Joymo, who have extensive streaming experience, particularly with indoor sports."

There are four new clubs competing in Men’s Division 1, Grand Hotel Malahide host Sligo All-Stars on their debut, while Killarney Cougars travel to local rivals Scott’s Lakers St. Paul’s Killarney. Titans Basketball Club, who return to the National League after a year’s absence, are away at LYIT Donegal.

Drogheda Wolves wait until Sunday (18th October) to make their debut, with a home tie Ulster University.

There are two new teams in the Women’s Division 1 - LYIT Donegal make their debut against Phoenix Rockets, while St. Paul’s Killarney, who are competing in the National League for the first time since 2012, return with a home fixture against Tipperary Knights.

The opening fixture of the new National League season sees Limerick Sport Huskies take on NUIG Mystics at LIT on Friday night (16th October) in Women’s Division One.

