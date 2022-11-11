Basketball community raises over €100,000 in 48 hours for Cork man Garreth Blount’s cancer battle

The Irish basketball community has rallied around Cork player Garreth Blount in his battle with cancer, raising over €100,000 in less than 48 hours.

The 21-year-old, who has lined out for Ballincollig, is well known in Cork basketball circles, having coached in local schools and is the son of late referee Gary Blount.

Blount had already received surgery and chemotherapy after his oesophageal cancer diagnosis, before the getting the bad news that the disease has returned.

The fundraiser, organised by brother and Neptune star Jordan Blount, has quickly surpassed its an original target of €84,000 for immunotherapy and chemotherapy to pro-long Garreth’s life.

“The whole idea of this gofundme is to prolong his life as long as possible and if we can get one more day than what’s been given, our goal has been achieved,” wrote Jordan Blount.

“I am fundraising on behalf of my little brother to extend his life with life prolonging treatment, to cover all of his care needs and make some final memories. I thank you all in advance for whatever help is given.”

Donations can be made HERE