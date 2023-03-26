Ballincollig set to face Maree for basketball league title as finals line-up confirmed

DCU Mercy and Glanmire to play in women's Champions Trophy decider

BALLINCOLLIG will face cup champions Maree in next Saturday's basketball league final after beating Demons 84-76 in their play-off semi-final.

Ciarán O’Sullivan’s men are seeking their first top-flight title after dismissing their Cork rivals at the Mardyke Arena in Rebel city this afternoon.

In the other semi-final, top scorer Jarett Haines shot 31 points to allow Maree hold off Star's third-quarter fightback, securing an 87-75 victory in Galway on Saturday.

Meanwhile in the women's game, Glanmire will face DCU Mercy in next weekend's Champions Trophy final in the conclusion to the post-season competition.

Glanmire will be hoping to retain the title in the decider after American import Brittany Byrd hit 28 in their 94-67 dismissal of Waterford Wildcats yesterday.

DCU Mercy will seek to avenge last year’s semi-final defeat to Glanmire after Mark Ingle’s side beat Dubliners Trinity Meteors by 67-58.