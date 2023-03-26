| 3.9°C Dublin

Ballincollig set to face Maree for basketball league title as finals line-up confirmed

DCU Mercy and Glanmire to play in women's Champions Trophy decider

Maree's Jarett Haines. Photo by: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Barry Lennon

BALLINCOLLIG will face cup champions Maree in next Saturday's basketball league final after beating Demons 84-76 in their play-off semi-final.

Ciarán O’Sullivan’s men are seeking their first top-flight title after dismissing their Cork rivals at the Mardyke Arena in Rebel city this afternoon.

