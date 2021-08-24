Australian darts player Kyle Anderson dies aged 33

Australian Kyle Anderson has died at the age of 33, the Professional Darts Corporation has confirmed

Professional darts player Kyle Anderson has died at the age of 33.

The Australian, who played in seven PDC World Darts Championships, had suffered from diabetes and contracted Covid-19 last year.

No cause of death has yet been given for the Subiaco native, who recorded a nine-dart finish at the World Championships in 2014.

Anderson joined the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) in 2012 after spending six years affiliated to the British Darts Organisation.

PDC president Barry Hearn said Anderson was "a popular player on the tour" whose "talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world."

Former world champion Phil Taylor tweeted: "What terrible news to wake up to what a nice friendly man. KyleDarts RIP pal. Thoughts go to all your family."