World record holder Agnes Tirop (25) stabbed to death in Kenya

Agnes Tirop of Kenya (c) in the heats of the women's 5000m at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in July. Photo: Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Long-distance runner Agnes Tirop, Kenya's two-times World Championship bronze medallist, was found allegedly stabbed to death at her home, Athletics Kenya said today.

The 25-year-old represented Kenya in the 5,000m event at the Tokyo Olympics and finished fourth in the finals after clocking 14:39.62.

"Tirop was found dead at their home in Iten after she was allegedly stabbed. We are still working to unearth more details surrounding her demise," Athletics Kenya said in a statement.

Last month, Tirop smashed the women-only 10km world record in Germany, crossing the line in 30:01 to shave 28 seconds from the previous record held by Morocco's Asmae Leghzaoui from 2002.

Tirop won bronze medals at the 2017 and 2019 World Championships in the 10,000m event, and also won the 2015 World Cross Country Championships.