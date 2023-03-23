| 10.2°C Dublin

World Athletics votes to exclude transgender women from elite competitions if they have gone through male puberty

Lori Ewing

World Athletics has banned transgender women from competing in elite female competitions if they have gone through male puberty, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.

The council also voted to tighten restrictions on athletes with differences in sex development (DSD), cutting the maximum amount of plasma testosterone for athletes in half, to 2.5 nanomoles per litre from five.

