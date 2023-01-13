| 6.5°C Dublin

World 100m and 200m record holder Usain Bolt reportedly missing millions from investment accounts

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates victory in the men's 200m final at the Olympic Stadium on the thirteenth day of the Rio Olympics Games, Brazil. Expand

Usain Bolt is reportedly missing millions of dollars after funds vanished from the eight-time Olympic champion’s investment accounts.

The track and field icon’s manager, Nugent Walker, has claimed that Jamaica’s Financial Investigations Division and Financial Services Commission has launched an investigation.

