With the Dublin marathon's first cancellation, Covid-19 has succeeded where previous in-fighting and the weather failed

Last year's Dublin Marathon Expand

Last year's Dublin Marathon

Sean McGoldrick

The Covid-19 pandemic has achieved what neither the weather nor power struggles within athletics failed to do during the four decades: it has stopped the Dublin Marathon for the first time since its launch in 1980.

Torrential overnight rain could have scuppered the first edition of the race. On an early morning inspection, course director Brian Price discovered the Tolka River had over-flowed its banks and part of the intended route near the nine mile mark in Finglas was flooded.

Following consultation with race director Frank Slevin, it was decided to reroute the race. The runners did an unscheduled lap around St Stephen’s Green at the start to make up the difference.