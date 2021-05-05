A decision on whether the 2021 Dublin Marathon will go ahead will be announced on June 25.

Marathon director Jim Aughney acknowledged that at the moment the chances of having 25,000 runners in the October race are slim.

“But if we get 10,000, 15,000 whatever number we can get, it would be great news for runners and the city if we can get it across the line. We just don’t know at this stage," he said.

“The other unknown factor is the spectators. The vaccine is key for that.

“By June 25th, we will have four months to prepare, runners will have four months to prepare, and we’re working away in the background on Plan B, and probably Plan C and Plan D, with different combinations of what might be possible.

“It’s changing daily, or surely weekly, but we’re still very hopeful we can run a physical event next October.”

Twenty-five thousand runners were scheduled to take part in last year’s race which had to be cancelled due to the pandemic. All these runners were offered places in the 2021 race which is due to take place on Sunday October 24.

There is likely to be a requirement to run a test event prior to the marathon and plans have been drawn up for participants to be tested for Covid-19 prior to the race.

Aughney also revealed that the Dublin Marathon, a not-for-profit event, received nothing from the government’s €70million compensation package which was allocated to the governing bodies of sport last year. The application for aid was submitted through Athletics Ireland.

The organisers suffered significant losses last year because they had already ordered merchandise such as commemorative t-shirts and medals prior to the outbreak of the pandemic.

“We were obviously disappointed, we did ask and didn’t get, we lost a lot of money in 2020, trying to plan things early,” said Aughney.

It was also announced today that the KBC Dublin Race Series will be run virtually in 2021.

Races over distances of 4 Mile, 10km, 10 Mile and a half marathon which will run through from June through to September.

Entry is also open for the KBC Virtual Dublin Marathon which will take place over the October bank holiday weekend.

Meanwhile, a former winner of the KBC Dublin marathon Sean Hehir believes that Athletics Ireland must to be more proactive in terms of setting dates for re-starting competitions.

“Just let us know if there's light at the end of the tunnel, that there are events on the horizon and things to look forward to, instead of this sitting on our hands, 'our hands are tied, Sport Ireland and the Government are to blame, there's limited merit in putting on events',” he said.

"We're all chomping at the bit and looking forward to having domestic events on the calendar and we get back to running the streets of Dublin again, and the outstanding atmosphere the Dublin Marathon brings.

"We saw a few weeks ago the British marathon trials were facilitated in Kew Gardens, an excellent event, limited fields.

"A number of us are pushing for that with the relevant people in the association and we got the limited merit argument, 'not really a will for it’ and that's frustrating.

“Look, a marathon trial event like that could be facilitated here, it's as simple as that but it was shot down when brought forward by myself and others.

“If we can have 30 guys on a pitch and 60 on the side lines, knocking lumps out of each other, why you can't you have 10-15 athletes competing on a track competing? There's a massive disparity there.

"You can have 22 players on a soccer pitch and a referee...there are sports who have rolled up their sleeves and been pro-active, like Swim Ireland.

"Credit where it's due, they have rolled up their sleeves and really have been doing their athletes a massive service, so let's see the same, let's get a road map up and running for Irish athletes so we're not going to miss out on opportunities and we've something to look forward to in the weeks and months ahead,

"Look, as an athlete you put a lot into it. There's a misconception that if you represent Ireland in international championships that you're getting supported with message, treatment all the rest of it.

"It doesn't happen, 99% of Irish athletes who don the Irish vest got there on their own and afterwards, they stay on their own and with the support network that they've built around them.

"That's where KBC Dublin Marathon, the marathon mission, has been a great support to us down through the years,” said Hehir who was speaking at the launch of the 2021 KBC Virtual Dublin marathon and race series.