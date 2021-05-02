‘We’re on the map now’ – beams O’Donnell after relay showings

The Ireland women's 4x200m relay team, from left, Aoife Lynch, Kate Doherty, Sarah Quinn, and Sophie Becker celebrate after finishing second in their final yesterday during the IAAF World Athletics Relays at the Merchant Slaski Stadium in Chorzow, Poland. Photo: Radoslaw Jozwiak/Sportsfile

On a breakthrough weekend for Irish athletics, Sligo’s Chris O’Donnell captured the feeling for many of the team members at the World Relays in Silesia, Poland.

“We’re on the map now,” he said. “A few other countries might have seen our name and not been scared, but we knew we were coming here with a really strong team. We believed in ourselves.”

That belief shone through on both nights of competition, with the women’s 4x200m team of Aoife Lynch, Kate Doherty, Sarah Quinn and Sophie Becker finishing second in the 4x200m relay last night in a national record of 1:35.93. The race was won by Poland in 1:34.98.

“We executed it well and got the right result,” said Quinn.

“We had nothing to lose and everything to gain and we gave it our all.”

Earlier in the night, the mixed 4x400m team finished seventh in their final, the quartet of O’Donnell, Phil Healy, Sharlene Mawdsley and Andrew Mellon clocking 3:20.26 in a race won by Italy in 3:16.60.

Mellon had been subbed in for Thomas Barr, who travelled to Poland solely to run in Saturday’s heat to help the team secure Olympic qualification with a top-eight finish. That he did, with Barr unleashing a blazing anchor split of 45.62 seconds to help the team into the final and to secure their spot in Tokyo.

“It was a savage run,” said Barr. “We knew what we could do and it was a matter of getting that out on the day.

“All this is going to do is drive us on towards the Olympics.”

There were mixed emotions for the Irish 4x100m women’s team of Molly Scott, Sarah Lavin, Kate Doherty and Sarah Quinn, who finished fourth in their heat in 44.53 on Saturday and 10th overall.

The top-10 finish secured qualification for next year’s World Championships in Eugene, Oregon but they needed a top-eight finish to make the Olympics.

“We came here to give it our best and we gave it our best and that’s all you can ask for,” said Quinn. “I think we should be really proud.”

“It was so great to be back out there,” said Scott.

“I’m disappointed as there was a really good shot there at Tokyo but at the end of the day, it wasn’t to be.

“We showed up and gave it our best shot.”

Elsewhere over the weekend, Laura Mooney set an Irish U-20 5,000m record in Charlottesville, USA, on Saturday night, the Providence College student clocking 16:19.43 to break the previous mark by Sarah Collins by less than a second.

Meanwhile in Worthing, England yesterday, Leon Reid returned to action with a personal best of 10.30 over 100m.

The 26-year-old was released on bail on March 31 after being charged with four offences, including conspiracy to supply a Class A drug.

Reid is still on track to secure a place at the Olympics over 200m via the world rankings system.

He denies all four charges against him.