‘We all have to believe we can be as good as Rhasidat’ – Sharlene Mawsdley insists Adeleke is benchmark for Irish female sprinters

Athlete Sharlene Mawdsley will be one of 100 volunteers helping Zambrero restaurants pack 30,000 meals for donation abroad on World Hunger Day this Sunday

The recent boom in Irish female sprinting is pushing all of them to reach even greater heights says Sharlene Mawsdley.

She was part of the women’s 4x400m team who broke the Irish record at the European championships last summer as well as running the anchor leg for the mixed 4x400m team in the World Championship final.

The Newport AC star says the nation’s glut of 400m talent right now is what is bringing out the best in all of them.

Teenage superstar Rhasidat Adeleke is leading the 400m pack with her 50:53 national record.

Mawsdley (51:70 PB) is currently ranked third, just two tenths of a second off Phil Healy (51:50), with Sophie Becker (51:83) hot on their heels and the Tipperary star says they have to believe that they too can go sub-51, something only Adeleke and Joanne Cuddihy have ever achieved.

Rhasidat Adeleke warms up before the women's 400m at the European Championships. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Rhasidat Adeleke warms up before the women's 400m at the European Championships. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

“We’re all still developing as athletes, we all have great potential,” she said. “Obviously Rhasidat is running amazing at the moment but we all hope to be at her level. It is important we all have that belief in ourselves.

“I don’t know that we’d have broken the national record without her in Munich but you have to think would we have broken it without any of us? Everyone played a really important role, that’s how you have to think,” she said.

“You used to have to go outside Ireland to race at this level but now there’s such a strong group of competitors here you don’t have to go abroad, you really can produce solid times at home.”

A sociology graduate whose thesis was about homelessness in the media, she is about to start working two days a-week for a homeless charity in Limerick.

But, having been heartbroken at missing qualification for the Tokyo Olympics, she is otherwise devoting most of her energy to making Paris 2024.

“I said I’ll give it two years of really good training, doing everything right, working with a sports psychologist, seeing a physio every week, working with a dietician, all those things I didn’t have in place before because I thought I had it all worked out. You soon realise you don’t,” she said.

“Maturity comes with more experience and racing better girls. Racing someone like Allyson Felix in the World relay final this year was like ‘wow!’ but you can’t start a race star-struck or you’ve already lost it. I think my composure is a lot better than it has been.”