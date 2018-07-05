Sport Athletics

Thursday 5 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Brazil BRA 2

Mexico MEX 0

REPORT

Belgium BEL 3

Japan JPN 2

Full Time

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

REPORT

Colombia COL 1 (3)

England ENG 1 (4)

AET

Uruguay URY

France FRA

Brazil BRA

Belgium BEL

England ENG

Sweden SWE

Russia RUS

Croatia CRO

WATCH: Sophie O'Sullivan storms to 800m heat victory on her debut at European Championships

Sophie O'Sullivan with her mother, Sonia
Sophie O'Sullivan with her mother, Sonia

Sophie O'Sullivan came from behind with a blistering finish to win her 800m heat in the Under-18 European Championships in Hungary today.

Sophie (16), daughter of Ireland legend Sonia, dug deep into her energy reserves in the final stages to finish ahead of Anastasiya Kudinova from the Ukraine and seal her place in the semi-finals.

Born and bred in Australia where she was a national champion at Under-17 level in the 800m and 1,500m, O'Sullivan first raced for Ireland last year in the Irish National Juvenile Championships

"Yeah very happy with that," said Sophie. "I wasn't really expecting to go and win it, I was just hoping to be pulled through. I didn't know I was leading to be honest, I was just running.

"It's really nice out here, good atmosphere and all that.

Sprinters Conor Morey, Patience Jumbo-Gula and Israel Olatunde also advanced from their 100m heats.

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport