Sophie O'Sullivan came from behind with a blistering finish to win her 800m heat in the Under-18 European Championships in Hungary today.

WATCH: Sophie O'Sullivan storms to 800m heat victory on her debut at European Championships

Sophie (16), daughter of Ireland legend Sonia, dug deep into her energy reserves in the final stages to finish ahead of Anastasiya Kudinova from the Ukraine and seal her place in the semi-finals.

How about that for a championship debut?



Sophie O'Sullivan, daughter of 1998 European 5000m and 10,000m champion Sonia O'Sullivan, won the second heat of the 800m at the European U18 Championships. pic.twitter.com/EHD30KaGFR — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 5, 2018

Born and bred in Australia where she was a national champion at Under-17 level in the 800m and 1,500m, O'Sullivan first raced for Ireland last year in the Irish National Juvenile Championships

"Yeah very happy with that," said Sophie. "I wasn't really expecting to go and win it, I was just hoping to be pulled through. I didn't know I was leading to be honest, I was just running.

"It's really nice out here, good atmosphere and all that.

Sprinters Conor Morey, Patience Jumbo-Gula and Israel Olatunde also advanced from their 100m heats.

