Watch: Somalian sprinter’s ‘embarrassing’ 100m prompts government apology

Footage of the race at the World University Games in the Chinese city of Chengdu showed Ms Nasra Abukar Ali being immediately left behind by the other competitors as soon as the race started.

She eventually crossed the line 10 seconds behind the race’s winner, who finished in a time of 11.58 seconds.

The BBC has reported that a Somalian sports official has been suspended for nepotism following the embarrassing incident. “What happened today was not representative of the Somali people ... we apologise to the Somali people,” Mohamed Barre Mohamud, Somalia’s sports minister, said.

The Association of Somali Universities said in a Facebook post that it had not appointed any athlete to compete in the event and the Somali Athletics Federation has reportedly agreed to launch an investigation into how Ms Abubakar Ali was selected.