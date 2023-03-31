WATCH: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scorches track in race at her daughter's schools sports day

Mothers at a schools sports day in Jamaica might have fancied their chances in the 100m sprint race - that was until the legendary Olympic champion sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce turned up.

Fraser-Pryce has run 10.60 seconds, and is the third fastest woman in history behind Florence Joyner-Griffith’s world record of 10.49, and her compatriot, defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54).

The 36-year-old, two-time Olympic 100m champion is known to be quite competitive.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Known as the 'Pocket Rocket' Shelly-Ann scorched the track to leave the other mothers trailing in her wake!