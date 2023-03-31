WATCH: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scorches track in race at her daughter's schools sports day

Mothers at a schools sports day in Jamaica might have fancied their chances in the 100m sprint race - that was until the legendary Olympic champion sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce turned up.
Fraser-Pryce has run 10.60 seconds, and is the third fastest woman in history behind Florence Joyner-Griffith’s world record of 10.49, and her compatriot, defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54).
The 36-year-old, two-time Olympic 100m champion is known to be quite competitive.
Known as the 'Pocket Rocket' Shelly-Ann scorched the track to leave the other mothers trailing in her wake!