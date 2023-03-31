WATCH: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce scorches track in race at her daughter's schools sports day

Mothers at a schools sports day in Jamaica might have fancied their chances in the 100m sprint race - that was until the legendary Olympic champion sprinter Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce turned up.

Fraser-Pryce has run 10.60 seconds, and is the third fastest woman in history behind Florence Joyner-Griffith’s world record of 10.49, and her compatriot, defending Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah (10.54).