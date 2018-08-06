Sport Athletics

Monday 6 August 2018

WATCH: Phil Healy storms into 100m semi-finals at the European Championships

Phil Healy of Ireland, centre, competing in the Women's 100m heats during Day Q of the 2018 European Athletics Championships at Berlin in Germany.
Phil Healy of Ireland, centre, competing in the Women's 100m heats during Day Q of the 2018 European Athletics Championships at Berlin in Germany.

Sam Roberts

Phil Healy qualified for the semi-finals of the 100 metres at the European Championships in Berlin after coming second in her heat this afternoon.

The 23-year-old recorded a time of 11.44 seconds to finish narrowly behind Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland and secure her place in tomorrow's semi-final.

Healy is the Irish national record holder in both the 100 and 200 metres, her personal best time of 11.28 in the 100 metres recorded earlier this year in Santry.

There was frustration for Ireland's other sprinting hopeful Gina Akpe-Moses however, who missed out on a place in the semi-finals by an agonising 0.02 seconds.

Akpe-Moses' time of 11.63 was only good enough for a fifth-placed finish in her heat, and she was beaten to a place in the semi-finals by Italian Irene Siragusa, who recorded a time of 11.61 in her heat.

This was Akpe-Moses' first senior championships, with the 19-year-old having won gold in the 100 metres at the U20 European Championships last year.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport