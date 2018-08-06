WATCH: Phil Healy storms into 100m semi-finals at the European Championships

Phil Healy qualified for the semi-finals of the 100 metres at the European Championships in Berlin after coming second in her heat this afternoon.

The 23-year-old recorded a time of 11.44 seconds to finish narrowly behind Ajla Del Ponte of Switzerland and secure her place in tomorrow's semi-final.

Phil Healy finishes second in her heat and has qualified for the semi-finals of the 100m at the European Championships in Berlin. Gina Akpe-Moses misses out by 0.02secs.



Watch live on RTE2 and @RTEplayer pic.twitter.com/9lXmnEXT5H — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 6, 2018

Healy is the Irish national record holder in both the 100 and 200 metres, her personal best time of 11.28 in the 100 metres recorded earlier this year in Santry.

There was frustration for Ireland's other sprinting hopeful Gina Akpe-Moses however, who missed out on a place in the semi-finals by an agonising 0.02 seconds.

Akpe-Moses' time of 11.63 was only good enough for a fifth-placed finish in her heat, and she was beaten to a place in the semi-finals by Italian Irene Siragusa, who recorded a time of 11.61 in her heat.

This was Akpe-Moses' first senior championships, with the 19-year-old having won gold in the 100 metres at the U20 European Championships last year.

"I was very relaxed and ready to go. I think I handled that race so well. I'm quite proud of myself." - Gina Akpe-Moses remains upbeat after her debut at the European Championships, where she missed out on the semis by 0.02secs.

Online Editors