WATCH: More athletics joy for Ireland as Sommer Lecky takes silver in the high jump at the under-20 World Championships
Following on from the stunning silver won by out ladies 4x100 relay team yesterday, high jumper Sommer Lecky has won silver as the World U-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.
Lecky cleared 1.90m to add 4cm to her personal best and take a global medal.
Incredible jump from Ireland's Sommer Lecky at the World U20 Championships! She's over at 1.90m for a new Irish U20 record. pic.twitter.com/orEK6hNf8q— Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) July 15, 2018
The Finn Valley athlete's exploits come just 24 hours after Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gula ran a national under-20 record time of 43.90 to finish second in the final of the 4x100m.
Unreal - Ireland has had two World U20 medals in the past 32 years, and now they've got two in two days.— Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) July 15, 2018
This lady, Sommer Lecky, is the latest. She's second in the high jump final now and we're down to the last three. Bar now at 1.92m. pic.twitter.com/4U4xJtJ6Da
The medals are confirmed in the women’s high jump 🔥— IAAF (@iaaforg) July 15, 2018
🥇Taranda 🇧🇾 1.92m
🥈Lecky 🇮🇪 1.90m
🥉Murillo 🇨🇴 1.90m
Taranda now attempting 1.95m #IAAFworlds pic.twitter.com/73XUjdNNgy
Sommer Lecky doing a lap of honour to celebrate winning a world 🌎 silver medal 🥈— Derval O'Rourke (@DervalORourke) July 15, 2018
What a day for @irishathletics and what a talent this young lady is. pic.twitter.com/H1KyjOt138
Lecky misses 1.92m by a hair, but she's got the silver. Incredible performance, adding 4cm to her lifetime best. A star is born. https://t.co/GkT25eGsmi— Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) July 15, 2018
