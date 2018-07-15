Sport Athletics

Sunday 15 July 2018

WATCH: More athletics joy for Ireland as Sommer Lecky takes silver in the high jump at the under-20 World Championships

Sommer Lecky
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Following on from the stunning silver won by out ladies 4x100 relay team yesterday, high jumper Sommer Lecky has won silver as the World U-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

Lecky cleared 1.90m to add 4cm to her personal best and take a global medal.

The Finn Valley athlete's exploits come just 24 hours after Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gula ran a national under-20 record time of 43.90 to finish second in the final of the 4x100m.

Online Editors

