Following on from the stunning silver won by out ladies 4x100 relay team yesterday, high jumper Sommer Lecky has won silver as the World U-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

WATCH: More athletics joy for Ireland as Sommer Lecky takes silver in the high jump at the under-20 World Championships

Lecky cleared 1.90m to add 4cm to her personal best and take a global medal.

Incredible jump from Ireland's Sommer Lecky at the World U20 Championships! She's over at 1.90m for a new Irish U20 record. pic.twitter.com/orEK6hNf8q — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) July 15, 2018

The Finn Valley athlete's exploits come just 24 hours after Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gula ran a national under-20 record time of 43.90 to finish second in the final of the 4x100m.

Unreal - Ireland has had two World U20 medals in the past 32 years, and now they've got two in two days.



This lady, Sommer Lecky, is the latest. She's second in the high jump final now and we're down to the last three. Bar now at 1.92m. pic.twitter.com/4U4xJtJ6Da — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) July 15, 2018

The medals are confirmed in the women’s high jump 🔥



🥇Taranda 🇧🇾 1.92m

🥈Lecky 🇮🇪 1.90m

🥉Murillo 🇨🇴 1.90m



Taranda now attempting 1.95m #IAAFworlds pic.twitter.com/73XUjdNNgy — IAAF (@iaaforg) July 15, 2018

Sommer Lecky doing a lap of honour to celebrate winning a world 🌎 silver medal 🥈

What a day for @irishathletics and what a talent this young lady is. pic.twitter.com/H1KyjOt138 — Derval O'Rourke (@DervalORourke) July 15, 2018

Lecky misses 1.92m by a hair, but she's got the silver. Incredible performance, adding 4cm to her lifetime best. A star is born. https://t.co/GkT25eGsmi — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) July 15, 2018

