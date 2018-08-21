It was a successful day for Ireland's Para-Athletics team as Jason Smyth and Greta Streimikyte both won gold at the World Para-Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

It was a successful day for Ireland's Para-Athletics team as Jason Smyth and Greta Streimikyte both won gold at the World Para-Athletics European Championships in Berlin.

WATCH: Memorable day on the track as Ireland win double gold at Para-Athletics European Championships

Sprinter Jason Smyth stormed home to win the men's 200m T13 final in a championship record time of 21.44. The Derry man holds the T13 world records in both the 100m and 200m, and has won five Paralympic gold medals in the sprint events.

🇮🇪 Another gold for Ireland 🇮🇪 as Jason Smyth claims victory in the men's T13 200m with a 🚨 Championship Record 🚨 too #Berlin2018 pic.twitter.com/4Ia3Mjf7EN — World Para Athletics (@ParaAthletics) August 21, 2018

Middle-distance runner Greta Streimikyte also won gold, dominating the field to cruise to victory in the T13 visually impaired 1500m final. Streimikyte was born in Lithuania but moved to Ireland in 2010, and represents the Clonliffe Harriers Athletics Club.

Team Ireland will eye another place on the podium as Orla Barry competes in the Women's Discus F57 final later tonight, Barry having won a silver medal in the event in the Rio Olympics two years.

Ireland 🇮🇪 get their first 🥇 of the championships! It is Greta Streimikyte 🇮🇪 who claims victory in the women's T13 1500m #Berlin2018 pic.twitter.com/5PcLPIVrV0 — World Para Athletics (@ParaAthletics) August 21, 2018

Online Editors