Ireland's Thomas Barr has come third in the final of the 400m hurdles at the European Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Watch: 'It hasn't sunk in' - Ireland's Thomas Barr claims bronze medal at European Championships in Berlin

The Waterford native has made history by becoming the first Irish sprinter to ever win a medal at the tournament first held in Turin in 1934.

Watch as Thomas Barr held on to take a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles at the European Athletics Championships #rtesport pic.twitter.com/tanLZMr9bB — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 9, 2018

Barr came agonisingly close to Olympic bronze in Rio two years ago when he came fourth but has finally landed a podium position at a major championship.

The 26-year-old, running out of lane eight, finished strongly to claim the a famous bronze medal in a time of 48.31 seconds. His second fastest time ever.

"Earlier in the day I felt nervous but as time went on I felt more relaxed" - @TomBarr247 reflects on becoming the first Irishman in the 84-year history of the European Athletics Championships to win a medal in a sprint event #rtesport pic.twitter.com/zgaq3BLpmb — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 9, 2018

World champion Karsten Warholm of Norway held off reigning European champion Yasmani Copello to claim the gold.

"It hasn't sunk in. I felt so relaxed beforehand and I knew it was going take something close to my personal best so I'm just so glad I pulled it out on the day," he said

"Earlier in the day I felt really nervous but as the day went on I was feeling more and more relaxed and I was literally sitting in my bedroom going, 'Let me at them'."

The world champion is now the European champion!



Karsten Warholm wins the 400m hurdles title but he was pushed all the way by reigning champion Yasmani Copello.



🇳🇴 Warholm 47.64

🇹🇷 Copello 47.81

🇮🇪 Barr 48.31#EC2018 pic.twitter.com/2J1P0ccu3p — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) August 9, 2018

It’s a bit wild trackside and an embrace from coach Hayley Harrison for @TomBarr247 pic.twitter.com/KlR4RBhIuY — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 9, 2018

So @TomBarr247 is first Irish male sprinter to win a medal at the @EuroAthletics championships outdoors — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 9, 2018

In Rio @TomBarr247 became the first Irish sprinter in 84 years to make an Olympic sprint final. Here, he became the first Irishman in the 84-year history of the championships to win a medal in a sprint event. #Super84 — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) August 9, 2018

Thomas Barr takes bronze! And Peter Collins is wearing a green woolly hat! #RTEsport #EuropeanChampionships pic.twitter.com/pNEPNdEnaM — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 9, 2018

There was disappointment for Ireland's Leon Reid who ran 20.37 in the final of the 200m to finish seventh.

"I want to be in the mix - I don't want to be seventh" Leon Reid sums up his run in the final of the 200m at the European Athletics Championships #rtesport pic.twitter.com/ov5D3ltFEH — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 9, 2018

