Sport Athletics

Thursday 9 August 2018

Watch: 'It hasn't sunk in' - Ireland's Thomas Barr claims bronze medal at European Championships in Berlin

Thomas Barr of Ireland celebrates after winning a bronze medal following the Men's 400mH Final during Day 3 of the 2018 European Athletics Championships at The Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Thomas Barr of Ireland celebrates after winning a bronze medal following the Men's 400mH Final during Day 3 of the 2018 European Athletics Championships at The Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Thomas Barr
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland's Thomas Barr has come third in the final of the 400m hurdles at the European Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

The Waterford native has made history by becoming the first Irish sprinter to ever win a medal at the tournament first held in Turin in 1934.

Barr came agonisingly close to Olympic bronze in Rio two years ago when he came fourth but has finally landed a podium position at a major championship.

The 26-year-old, running out of lane eight, finished strongly to claim the a famous bronze medal in a time of 48.31 seconds. His second fastest time ever.

World champion Karsten Warholm of Norway held off reigning European champion Yasmani Copello to claim the gold.

"It hasn't sunk in. I felt so relaxed beforehand and I knew it was going take something close to my personal best so I'm just so glad I pulled it out on the day," he said

"Earlier in the day I felt really nervous but as the day went on I was feeling more and more relaxed and I was literally sitting in my bedroom going, 'Let me at them'."

There was disappointment for Ireland's Leon Reid who ran 20.37 in the final of the 200m to finish seventh.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport