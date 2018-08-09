Sport Athletics

Thursday 9 August 2018

Watch: Ireland's Thomas Barr claims bronze medal at European Championships in Berlin

Thomas Barr of Ireland celebrates after winning a bronze medal following the Men's 400mH Final during Day 3 of the 2018 European Athletics Championships at The Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Thomas Barr
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Ireland's Thomas Barr has come third in the final of the 400m hurdles at the European Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

The Waterford native has made history by becoming the first Irish sprinter to ever win a medal at the tournament first held in Turin in 1934.

Barr came agonisingly close to Olympic bronze in Rio two years ago when he came fourth but has finally landed a podium position at a major championship.

The 26-year-old, running out of lane eight, finished strongly to claim the a famous bronze medal in a time of 48.31 seconds.

World champion Karsten Warholm of Norway held off reigning European champion Yasmani Copello to claim the gold.

More to follow

Online Editors

