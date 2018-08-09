Watch: Ireland's Thomas Barr claims bronze medal at European Championships in Berlin

Ireland's Thomas Barr has come third in the final of the 400m hurdles at the European Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

Ireland's Thomas Barr has come third in the final of the 400m hurdles at the European Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

The Waterford native has made history by becoming the first Irish sprinter to ever win a medal at the tournament first held in Turin in 1934.

Watch as Thomas Barr held on to take a bronze medal in the 400m hurdles at the European Athletics Championships #rtesport pic.twitter.com/tanLZMr9bB — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 9, 2018

Barr came agonisingly close to Olympic bronze in Rio two years ago when he came fourth but has finally landed a podium position at a major championship.

The 26-year-old, running out of lane eight, finished strongly to claim the a famous bronze medal in a time of 48.31 seconds.

World champion Karsten Warholm of Norway held off reigning European champion Yasmani Copello to claim the gold.

The world champion is now the European champion!



Karsten Warholm wins the 400m hurdles title but he was pushed all the way by reigning champion Yasmani Copello.



🇳🇴 Warholm 47.64

🇹🇷 Copello 47.81

🇮🇪 Barr 48.31#EC2018 pic.twitter.com/2J1P0ccu3p — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) August 9, 2018

It’s a bit wild trackside and an embrace from coach Hayley Harrison for @TomBarr247 pic.twitter.com/KlR4RBhIuY — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 9, 2018

So @TomBarr247 is first Irish male sprinter to win a medal at the @EuroAthletics championships outdoors — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) August 9, 2018

In Rio @TomBarr247 became the first Irish sprinter in 84 years to make an Olympic sprint final. Here, he became the first Irishman in the 84-year history of the championships to win a medal in a sprint event. #Super84 — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) August 9, 2018

Thomas Barr takes bronze! And Peter Collins is wearing a green woolly hat! #RTEsport #EuropeanChampionships pic.twitter.com/pNEPNdEnaM — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) August 9, 2018

More to follow

Online Editors