Sarah Healy was a victim of the treacherous under-foot conditions at the European Cross Country Championships at the Beekse Bergen Safari Park in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Watch: Ireland's Sarah Healy left to rue unfortunate fall as she misses out on medal at European Cross Country Championships

The 17-year-old was a leading medal hope was in a prominent position in the under-20 event when she collided with a Spanish competitor and fell and another runner fell on top of her.

She got back to her feet and battled back to finish ninth, one position behind her Irish teammate Emma O'Brien.

Bad news for one of the favourites.



European U18 1500m and 3000m champion Sarah Healy took a tumble in the U20 women's race. #Tilburg2018 pic.twitter.com/FJKRR7IIFH — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) December 9, 2018

Ireland finished sixth in the team event but would have claimed a medal if they had bettered their overall score by four positions.

Speaking after the race, Healy said: "I'm not sure what happened. It's just the nature of cross country."

U20 women 6th: Stephanie Cotter 25th, Laura Nicholson 60th, Jodie McCann 35th, Sarah Healy 9th, Emma O’Brien 8th, Sophie O’Sullivan 59th @Euro_Cross pic.twitter.com/PVvuGYoER4 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) December 9, 2018

The Irish under-20 men's team went one better by coming fifth overall with Darragh McElhinney the first Irishman home in 16th.

Ryan Forsyth produced a big performance to finish fourth in the under-23 race in his first race in the Irish singlet.

"I like to race aggressively. I believe I should be up there and do should the team. It’s an honour to wear the vest," he said.

Ireland under-23 women's team came ninth.

