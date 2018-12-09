Sport Athletics

Sunday 9 December 2018

Watch: Ireland's Sarah Healy left to rue unfortunate fall as she misses out on medal at European Cross Country Championships

Emma O'Brien, left, and Sarah Healy of Ireland after competing in the U20 Women's event during the European Cross Country Previews at Beekse Bergen Safari Park in Tilburg, Netherlands. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Emma O'Brien, left, and Sarah Healy of Ireland after competing in the U20 Women's event during the European Cross Country Previews at Beekse Bergen Safari Park in Tilburg, Netherlands. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Sarah Healy was a victim of the treacherous under-foot conditions at the European Cross Country Championships at the Beekse Bergen Safari Park in Tilburg, Netherlands.

The 17-year-old was a leading medal hope was in a prominent position in the under-20 event when she collided with a Spanish competitor and fell and another runner fell on top of her.

She got back to her feet and battled back to finish ninth, one position behind her Irish teammate Emma O'Brien.

Ireland finished sixth in the team event but would have claimed a medal if they had bettered their overall score by four positions.

Speaking after the race, Healy said: "I'm not sure what happened. It's just the nature of cross country."

The Irish under-20 men's team went one better by coming fifth overall with Darragh McElhinney the first Irishman home in 16th.

Ryan Forsyth produced a big performance to finish fourth in the under-23 race in his first race in the Irish singlet.

"I like to race aggressively. I believe I should be up there and do should the team. It’s an honour to wear the vest," he said.

Ireland under-23 women's team came ninth.

Who is your sportstar of the year?

Vote in the Irish Independent Sport Star Awards and you could win the ultimate sports prize.

Prizes include, a trip to Old Trafford to watch Man United take on Liverpool in the Premier League, tickets to Ireland's home games in the Six Nations, All Ireland football and hurling final tickets and much more.

Simply click here to register your vote

Online Editors

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport