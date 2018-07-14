Sport Athletics

Saturday 14 July 2018

Watch: Ireland earn rare global sprint medal as women's 4x100m team take silver in World U-20 Championships

Independent.ie Newsdesk

The Ireland women's 4x100m relay team has won silver at the World U-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

The team of  Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gula ran a national under-20 record time of 43.90 to finish behind Germany and in front of Great Britain to take the second spot on the podium.

Rhasidat Adeleke was in the quartet for the semi-final but was replaced by Neville in the line-up after she suffered an injury.

More to follow

Online Editors

