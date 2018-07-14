Watch: Ireland earn rare global sprint medal as women's 4x100m team take silver in World U-20 Championships

The Ireland women's 4x100m relay team has won silver at the World U-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

The Ireland women's 4x100m relay team has won silver at the World U-20 Championships in Tampere, Finland.

The team of Molly Scott, Gina Akpe-Moses, Ciara Neville and Patience Jumbo-Gula ran a national under-20 record time of 43.90 to finish behind Germany and in front of Great Britain to take the second spot on the podium.

Rhasidat Adeleke was in the quartet for the semi-final but was replaced by Neville in the line-up after she suffered an injury.

More to follow

Meet your WORLD SILVER MEDALLISTS pic.twitter.com/FIU6g8O1oy — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 14, 2018

WORLD SILVER MEDALISTS!!!!! So so proud of my team, it’s been a long journey with these girls and we’ve put so much hard work and tears into this team, so happy it’s finally paid off 😭😭 thank you to EVERYONE who made it possible, most of all our amazing coach @karenkirk73 pic.twitter.com/m5YNx5FB73 — Gina Moses (@GinaAkpeMoses) July 14, 2018

Four heroes, plus a fifth - Rhasidat Adeleke - on the sidelines.



Amazing result for Irish athletics, for Irish sport, for Ireland. pic.twitter.com/jMjkizH6vL — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) July 14, 2018

That silver medal won by @irishathletics 4 x100m team was .06 off he Irish senior record. Imagine if the last change was a little bit better Ireland could have the World champions. All the same my nerves are gone. Well done girls !!! #tampere2018 — Brian Gregan (@BrianGregan89) July 14, 2018

Online Editors