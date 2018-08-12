Sport Athletics

WATCH: Incredible mistake costs Israeli runner as she stops mid-race in 5000m final

Lonah Chemtai Salpeter of Israel

Kenyan-born Israeli athlete Lonah Chemtai Salpeter missed out on a medal in sensational circumstances in the 5000m final at the European Championships this evening.

Salpeter stopped running as she crossed the line on the penultimate lap believing that the race was over and she had won a silver medal.

The Israeli runner quickly realised her mistake as she was passed by Britain's Eilish McColgan, but she was unable to regain her momentum and eventually finished in fourth place.

Netherlands' Sifan Hassan took home gold in Berlin as she capitalised on the Israeli's mistake to stroll home in the final lap.

29-year-old Salpeter had won gold in the 10,000 metres earlier in the championship.

