Watch: Heartwarming moment as proud Sonia O'Sullivan reacts to daughter Sophie's fantastic silver medal run

Soniva O'Sullivan has admitted that she was a bit nervous ahead of daughter Sophie's amazing silver medal run in the final of the 800m at the U18 European championships in Hungary.

Sophie O'Sullivan clocked a time of 2:06.05 to come home just behind Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson, after a storming final lap saw her overtake three rivals to claim second place.

O'Sullivan, who was raised in Australia where she was a national champion at Under-17 level in the 800m and 1,500m, first raced for Ireland last year in the Irish National Juvenile Championships.

Taking part in her first major championships, the daugter of Olympic silver medalist Sonia showed great potential, and speaking after the race, her mother admitted there were a few nervy moments in the build-up.

"I was a little bit nervous," O'Sullivan told European Athletics.

"I was a bit more nervous before the semi-final because I knew she didn't want to miss out on the final. There was no pressure or expectations out there. I just wanted to run her best and walk off the track happy. She is delighted with her performance tonight."

O'Sullivan added that although she was initially worried about how Sophie would deal with the big occaision, when she saw her daughter before the final, she was confident that a strong run was coming.

"When I saw her walking out to the start line and dancing to the music, I thought she was still relaxed," O'Sullivan said.

"I knew she was going to run really well. I didn't know what the result would be. The 800m is one of those races that if you are in a good position and are a competitive person, anything can happen. To be part of the Irish team out here is really fantastic. This is her first Irish team and the girls were really fantastic."

Atletica Italiana also captured the heartwarming reaction Sonia O'Sullivan had when Sophie crossed the line to win her European U18 medal.

