Watch: Distance runner tries to pull fellow Ethiopian's shorts down during bizarre finish to Diamond League race

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Bahrain's Birhanu Balew was a very fortunate winner of the men’s 5000m at Lausanne’s Athletissima IAAF Diamond League fixture last night.

Yomif Kejelcha and his 18-year-old Ethiopian compatriot Selemon Barega looked like they had the race between them with 150 metres to go when disaster struck.

The pair's legs seemed to tangle and Kejelcha stumbled but as he fell he grabbed Barega by the shorts and tried to yank them down.

Balew managed to avoid the incident and won in a personal best and 2018 world-leading time of 13:01.09.

Watch the bizarre incident below:

Online Editors

