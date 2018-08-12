Sport Athletics

Sunday 12 August 2018

WATCH: Ciara Mageean comes agonisingly close to a medal while Ireland's 4x100m relay team narrowly miss out on final

Ciara Mageean of Ireland, centre, competing in the Women's 1500m Final during Day 6 of the 2018 European Athletics Championships at The Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.
Sam Roberts

Ciara Mageean fell just short of a medal as she finished fourth in the women's 1500m final at the European Championships this evening.

Mageean narrowly missed out on the podium as she trailed Laura Weightman in the closing stages, with the British runner able to summon one final burst to pull away from her Irish rival.

Pre-race favourite Laura Muir was dominant, pulling away from the field early on and securing a comfortable victory to take home her first major outdoor title.

County Down native Mageean progressed to the final after cruising through her heat on Friday, and looked to have rediscovered the form that saw her earn a bronze medal in the European Championships two years ago.

Ireland's 4x100m relay team meanwhile came up just short in their heat, setting a new national record in the event but beaten to a place in the final just 0.06 seconds.

European Junior Champion Gina Akpe-Moses was pipped on the line by Italy, with Joan Healy, Phil Healy, Ciara Neville the other members of a squad that set a new Irish record.

Online Editors

