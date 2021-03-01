| -1.2°C Dublin

Travers still running pain away from Jerry’s loss

Loss of his father-figure and coach Kiernan hit hard but he will funnel all his energy into European Indoors

John Travers of Donore Harriers competing in the Men's 1,500m during day two of the Elite Athlete Indoor Micro Meet at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin. (Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile) Expand

Close

Cathal Dennehy

It’s the simple things that catch him: the phone call that doesn’t come, the pre-race pep talk he no longer hears – the absence of a coach, a friend, he will forever miss.

Pushing through the various stages of grief is a 12-round bout against a flurry of firsts, never quite sure which new experience of a life recalibrated is the one that’ll leave you flattened. For John Travers, the first race following the death of Jerry Kiernan was always going to be the toughest.

“On the emotional sidem I was all over the place,” he says. “I was using the race as a distraction from Jerry’s passing. On the Saturday morning, it got to me. I was so used to getting that call.”

