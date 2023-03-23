| 9.1°C Dublin

Transgender athletes to be excluded from competing with females after World Athletics ruling

President of World Athletics Sebastian Coe. Photo: Reuters Expand

George Sessions

World Athletics has taken the decision to ban transgender athletes from competing in female category events.

The exclusion of transgender athletes will come into effect from March 31 and was confirmed by president Lord Coe at Thursday’s World Athletics Council meeting.

