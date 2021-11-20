Tonosa dreaming of glory in green after nightmare escape

Cross-country running, primarily, is about hurt – a gut-churning, vomit-inducing swell of suffering that can’t be avoided for anyone who toes the line.

While the marathon creates a feeling of utter depletion, the body going into steady shutdown over the final 10K, and the track torches a fire-like fatigue in the limbs, cross-country is something different, the twists and turns and rolling uneven terrain unleashing an all-round physical torture that makes you question your life choices.

In Santry Demesne tomorrow, Ireland’s best exponents of the craft will line up for the national championships and there’s far more than medals on the line, with Dublin hosting the European Championships in the far less scenic, far more soulless, setting of Abbotstown on December 12.

Whoever comes home in front will have a PhD in pain tolerance, and Hiko Tonosa is one of the most likely to do so. The 26-year-old knows how to endure, both on and off the track. He grew up in Shashamane, Ethiopia, and at the age of 20 his gift for running saw him earn a scholarship to Japan where, in 2016, he competed in multiple Ekiden races.

After injuries hampered his progress, he returned home to find his country in conflict due to the continued marginalisation of the Oromo people, the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia. Tonosa joined his friends to peacefully protest the killing of Oromo students by government forces, but he was swiftly arrested and put in prison for almost three months, where he endured regular beatings.

He was released only after signing a form to state he’d provide information to the government if protests occurred in his area, and in the summer of 2017 he tried to rebuild his running career, securing a spot in the Morton Games in Dublin and the Cork City Sports.

While in Ireland, Tonosa received a call informing him his best friend, a fellow athlete, had been shot dead on the street back home due to his presence at a protest. He was told a similar fate awaited if he returned.

“That’s why I stayed,” says Tonosa.

He sought asylum and was placed in direct provision, where an employee discovered his running background and linked him with Dundrum South Dublin AC. He’s run for them ever since, though with his progress stalling in 2019 he switched coaches to Feidhlim Kelly, who trains athletes from various clubs under the umbrella of the Dublin Track Club.

It’s a no-nonsense environment, the athletes putting in hard work-outs every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, with Tonosa logging 90-100 miles each week. Tonosa has set a raft of personal bests since joining the group, which includes established internationals like Seán Tobin, Andrew Coscoran and Paul Robinson.

“I joined this group for a reason: to see how hard it was,” he says. “Everyone in the group is running to their potential. I have no words to say thanks to Feidhlim. He’s doing an amazing job.”

Earlier this year, Tonosa decided to return to Ethiopia for a spell, catching up with friends and family and spending two months training alongside distance-running royalty like two-time world 5000m champion Muktar Edris and Olympic 10,000m champion Selemon Barega.

He mostly followed Kelly’s programme while there, rowing in with the others when it made sense, and in May he returned to Ireland in flying form, clocking 13:36.71 for 5000m in Belfast. In June, he pulled on the Irish vest for the first time, making his international debut at the European 10,000m Cup in Birmingham, where he smashed his PB to finish 12th in 28:13.10. “That was many a dream to wear the green jersey,” he says.

In March last year, Tonosa received his Irish citizenship at a ceremony in Killarney and as grateful as he was for the opportunities it presented, what he was most excited about was the chance to run at major championships. “I gave everything for my running,” he says.

Ireland is now his home, his future. While things improved for many Oromo people in Ethiopia since Abiy Ahmed took office in 2018, the situation remains uneasy, with ongoing conflict between the Ethiopian army and Tigrayan rebels due to the ousting from power of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).

After taking power, Ahmed assured those who fled Ethiopia that they’d be safe to return and Tonosa put that to the test last year, flying back to see his mother. “That was good, it was quiet when I was back home,” he says.

Tonosa cautions he’s “not a politician” but says the situation is “still bad”. Most of his friends and family live on the outskirts of Addis Ababa, while the violence – at least for now – is further north, but that could change as the TPLF continue their advance towards the capital.

All Tonosa can do is hope for the best and focus on the task he has in front of him, which is to run six laps of Santry Demesne faster than anyone in Ireland tomorrow afternoon. At this year’s national championships on the track, he took double gold over 5000m and 10,000m, while in recent weeks he sharpened his form with victory at the Tallaght 5K in 14:03.

His biggest threat could come from Darragh McElhinney, the 21-year-old who has been in sparkling form this autumn. A top-three finish would see Tonosa automatically picked on the Irish team for the European Cross-Country, with three additional places at the hands of selectors.

“I’m looking to make the team, that’s my first goal,” he says. “If I make the team, we want to do another job for Europeans.”

Few would be happier with – or more deserving of – their place in green.