Tonosa dreaming of glory in green after nightmare escape

Hiko Tonosa of Dundrum South Dublin AC at the launch of the 2021 Irish Life Health National Cross-Country Championships. Photo: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Cathal Dennehy

Cross-country running, primarily, is about hurt – a gut-churning, vomit-inducing swell of suffering that can’t be avoided for anyone who toes the line.

While the marathon creates a feeling of utter depletion, the body going into steady shutdown over the final 10K, and the track torches a fire-like fatigue in the limbs, cross-country is something different, the twists and turns and rolling uneven terrain unleashing an all-round physical torture that makes you question your life choices.

