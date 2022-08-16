Israel Olatunde of Ireland after competing in the Men's 100m final during day 6 of the European Championships 2022 at the Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany. Photo: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Israel Olatunde has broken the Irish 100m record in tonight's European Championships 100m final in Munich, Germany.

Dundalk’s Israel Olatunde produced a magnificent performance to become the fastest Irishman in history at the European Championships in Munich tonight, finishing sixth in the men’s 100m final in 10.17 seconds and breaking Paul Hession’s national record of 10.18.

“It’s amazing – to produce my best in a European final and become the fastest Irishman in history, I’m so grateful,” he said.

“I got out a little slow and I remembered what my coach (Daniel Kilgallon) told me, ‘just stay relaxed’ and that’s what I did. I was more excited than nervous coming out, but I told myself to just enjoy it.”

Gold went to Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, the Italian putting recent injury problems behind him to win in a championship record of 9.95, with silver going to Britain’s Zharnel Hughes in 9.99 and bronze to Britain’s Jeremiah Azu in 10.13.

Earlier in the night, the 20-year-old Olatunde had clocked 10.20 to finish runner-up to Jacobs in his semi-final, grabbing an automatic spot in the final, but on a warm, dry evening at Munich’s Olympic Stadium, Olatunde ascended to another level again.

It had been an outstanding year to date for the UCD student, who is coached by Daniel Kilgallon and who lowered the Irish U23 record four times before last night’s final, which was held in front of stands packed close to capacity.

“It was so great to be out there in that atmosphere,” said Olatunde. “When I knew I wasn’t in the top three at the finish, all I wanted was to see what time I got and to get the national record was a dream come true. I’m 20 years old and a few years ago, I never would have believed this moment would come. I’m just going to keep working and building on this.

“Dan Kilgallon and the sprints scene in Tallaght have pushed me on to newer heights and I’m so grateful for them. If I can do it, anyone else can do it.”

In the men’s 5000m final, Brian Fay and Darragh McElhinney turned in strong performances that had contrasting finishes. In a race won by world champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in 13:21.13, Fay came through strongly on the last lap to clock 13:31.87 for eighth. McElhinney had been on track for a top-six finish until the last 300m, at which point his legs became bankrupt, the Cork athlete struggling to the finish – 16th in 13:39.11.

“I’m happy with that,” said Fay. “I gave it my all but you want to be with those leaders, in there competing. I’m not that far off it and I’m hungry for more. Coming into this, I’m one of the young lads who had a breakthrough season but you want to be able to compete with those top guys.”

Fay, a student at the University of Washington, revealed that former coach Feidhlim Kelly had told him before the race: “You’re fighting for the Irish vest out there, so fight the whole way and hold your head up across the line with pride.”

Fay said he went “full send” with a lap to go and his approach then was simple: “If I blow up, I blow up.”

McElhinney said he had “never experienced anything like” what occurred over the final 300 metres as his legs began to fail him. “I did exactly what I wanted, to come and compete and see how far away I am from the top five or six,” he said.

“I wasn’t that far away at the bell but I committed too much and at a stage I was thinking I wasn’t going to finish – I could not move my legs.

“But this year has been a dream year for me and I’m a lot closer to the top lads. I did everything perfectly until the last lap. There’s no point beating myself up about it. I’ve had bad experiences at championships before but they were very different to today.”



