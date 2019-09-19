'They would run the way he always had on this track: hard.' - How Craig Lynch's friends came together to honour his memory

It was a session the Cavan athlete always hated, the last one he had ever done: three sets of three 200-metre repetitions, the kind of pre-season conditioning work that turns adult sprinters into sobbing wrecks and often has their lunches hurtling up on the in-field.

It was Monday night in Santry, and 25 of Lynch's former training partners went chugging around the bend in an otherwise deserted stadium, the peace of a breathless evening broken only by the pitter-patter of their galloping strides and their oxygen-starved wheezing.

Some were still active international athletes, others long since retired, and while their pace varied wildly, the group was united in effort. They would run the way he always had on this track: hard.

When it was done, there were handshakes and hugs, while many collapsed to the track. A few puked their guts up and as they did, claps rang out. Somewhere, they sensed, Lynch would approve.

How else to deal with the unimaginable? For eight days, nothing had been normal in their world and for some, the wretched reality was it might never be normal again, but they had taken the first steps in a race that simply had to be endured.

Amid the pain, there was a sense of appreciation, a gratitude for what their sport and its community had been through over the previous week: a life-belt in a raging sea; a soothing way to share a painful load; a thread weaving people together when they could, otherwise, have fallen apart.

A day earlier, Jack McCaffrey had stood outside Crumlin Hospital as the Dublin footballers began their victory tour and in reaction to what he had just witnessed, he struck on a similar theme.

"To see the joy that us playing football gives them is astounding," he said.

"Some people say it puts things into perspective, (that) football doesn't really matter. No, it absolutely highlights how much sport matters."

Sometimes it takes a tragedy to see what so many, deep within, have always felt.

Craig Lynch lost his life in the early hours of Sunday morning, September 8, when his car left the road between Kells and Slane and struck a wall. He was 29 years old, and had been many things to many people: a science teacher at Eureka Secondary School in Kells, a father to Sarah, fiancé to Amy and son to Patsy and Ann.

He was a brother to six siblings, a training partner to those in Jeremy Lyons' group in Santry, a team-mate to so many at DCU and Shercock AC. He was opinionated, witty, occasionally hot-headed, and always charismatic.

His achievements were partially down to talent, but primarily persistence - his willingness to bury himself in training week after week, year after year, until he got where he wanted.

When Lynch took his place alongside Thomas Barr, David Gillick and Brian Gregan on the Irish 4x400m team at the 2016 European Championships, it felt like a victory for the more mortal among us, a sense that if he could do this, then so could many others.

They finished a brilliant fifth in that European final, falling just a fraction shy of Olympic qualification. Earlier that year, Lynch also won the Irish indoor 60m title, and it appeared then that his career was finally reaching full bloom. But the following year he developed chronic pain in his Achilles tendon and much of his time since was spent watching from the sidelines.

Lynch travelled all over to get healthy, rehabbing for all he was worth, and in recent months there was light again on the horizon. Four days before he died, he had met his good friend John Fagan in Navan and, together, they churned through that 3x3x200m track session that he loved to hate.

When it was over, he felt nothing in his Achilles and only the pleasing pain of deep fatigue. He and Fagan posed for a delighted selfie, the seeds of his 2020 comeback had been sown.

If it's distressing now to realise it will never happen, there's solace in knowing that during his final few weeks, he lived and ran with the belief that it would.

On the day of his wake in Shercock, the crowds spent eight hours filing into his family home to pay their respects, while at his funeral service the following day, they thronged the roads outside St Patrick's Church.

There were droves of his students in school uniforms, teenage girls sobbing through the heart-wrenching sadness; there were relatives forcing smiles through the pain; Shercock athletes in black and red tracksuits; college team-mates in the blue of DCU; fellow Irish internationals in white.

There was unbearable sadness but also unshakeable strength. Amid the torrent of tears, the occasional burst of laughter, friends regaling each other with tales of who he was - the things Lynch said and did, his funny texts, that cheeky smile, the charm, his many acts of kindness.

For all that his life had flickered out in an all-too-brief 29 years, the over-riding sense was that he had packed them with more than most who go on a half-century longer.

A sport, a community, had no choice but to say goodbye to one of its brightest sons. Never had athletics felt so unimportant. Yet never had it seemed so vital.

