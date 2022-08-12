‘There’s no place in the world I’d rather be’ – Ciara Mageean relishing another shot at medal in Euros

Sometimes you have to pick your battles, and when Ciara Mageean sat down last year to plot out this summer – loaded as it is with major championships – she knew something had to give.

Three championships in five weeks was possible, but running her best at all was highly unlikely.

Given her two best medal chances were in the latter events, it forced the 30-year-old into one of the toughest decisions of her career.

In 2019, Mageean had made the world 1500m final in Doha, so last month’s World Championships in Oregon – the biggest event of the athletics year – seemed an obvious target.

But Mageean also had two championships right after, with last week’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and next week’s Europeans in Munich offering gilt-edged medal opportunities.

Her then-coach Steve Vernon asked what was most important to her this summer. “To bring medals home,” she told him, and with that the decision was made, Mageean watching from her altitude training base in St Moritz, Switzerland, as the world’s best went at it in Oregon.

“It was disappointing as I felt I was in a place to be another world finalist,” she says. “I’m sure my agent, Ricky Simms, would have preferred if I entered Worlds, because it has an awful lot more weight if he’s trying to get me into the top Diamond Leagues.

“But it was important for me to represent Northern Ireland at Commonwealths and try to win a medal. If World Champs were a bit closer, I’d have been tempted to do all three, but with the travel I thought it best to focus on the two.”

Her approach paid off last Sunday, Mageean winning Commonwealth silver over 1500m, having gone with Britain’s Laura Muir when the gold medallist surged with just over a lap to run. To get so close to the Olympic silver medallist was a big step forward for Mageean, who also beat three recent world finalists.

It left her with few regrets, particularly given Mageean contracted Covid-19 in June, which had cost her two weeks of training.

“Because of that I wouldn’t have been in as good a shape in Eugene as I’d hoped to be, whereas that month of training before Commonwealth Games got me into the shape I’m in now.” Covid forced her to take 10 days off running and resulted in Mageean having three periods in the space of a month.

“After my previous vaccine booster, the same thing happened so it just shows how much that virus does to your body that it is affecting all the systems,” she says. “You have to give your body the respect it deserves, and allow it to rest.”

While Muir is the overwhelming favourite European 1500m gold, Mageean is relishing the rematch.

“I like to give athletes the respect they deserve and Laura is a fantastic, fantastic athlete. But I do believe nobody is unbeatable.”

Mageean has been working full-time with her current coach Helen Clitheroe since April, following the departure from Team New Balance Manchester of long-time coach Steve Vernon, who took up a role at UK Athletics.

For Mageean, the transition has been seamless and she says Clitheroe, a two-time world finalist, has done a “fantastic job”.

Mageean won 1500m bronze at the 2016 Europeans but was edged into fourth at the last edition in 2018. She feels ready to roll this time.

In Tokyo last year, Mageean had an off-colour run after a calf tear on the build-up, while at some championships she’s struggled to keep her nerves in check. She works closely with sports psychologist Kate Kirby.

“I still find nerves very, very tough and it’s the thing I’ll miss the least about athletics when I hang up the spikes. The secret for me is to remember it’s a good thing. Steve always said, ‘You’re adrenalised, you’re not nervous.’ It comes down to reminding myself when I’m on that line: There’s no place in the world I’d rather be.”