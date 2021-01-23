There was real greatness, honesty and enthusiasm about Jerry Kiernan. We really will miss him

Jerry Kiernan was two things above all.

He was an honest man and he was an enthusiast. Those qualities seem essential for a world class road runner. All those punishing miles leave no room for self-deception. They must know exactly what they’re capable of and must love what they’re doing or the demands would just become unbearable.

That honesty and enthusiasm were why so many people loved Jerry Kiernan as a pundit, and why those who didn’t love him still respected him. You might not have agreed with his opinion but you knew it was his own opinion honestly arrived at and nobody else’s. Conventional wisdom was an alien concept to the man.

As a teenager I got as big a kick from Kiernan’s ninth in the 1984 Olympic Marathon as from John Treacy’s silver. Treacy, American-based and a regular on the world stage was an exotic figure, whereas Kiernan still seemed to belong to the world of club athletics in which we competed ourselves.

I can remember reading in Marathon Magazine, the great chronicle of those local days, about his win in the Dromina ten-mile road race less than two months after his Los Angeles heroics. Treacy remains the only Irishman to have run the distance faster than the 46.30 Kiernan clocked on the North Cork road that day.

Yet Kiernan revealed afterwards that he’d held back a bit as he was running the Chicago Marathon a couple of weeks later and his coach Brendan O’Shea told him to do just enough to win. This was a very Jerry Kiernan moment.

On the one hand he wasn’t going to spare the feelings of the vanquished by a show of false modesty. But on the other he actually won the race by nearly two minutes. Just doing enough probably wasn’t an option once he got going. He was just too enthusiastic to be entirely calculating about things.

The grassroots connection remained crucial to him. Those analytical tour de forces at Olympics and World Championships where he would predict how a race would pan out tactically or how an athlete would perform and get it right time after time were his most eye-catching performances as a broadcaster and the ones seen by the largest audience.

Yet perhaps the essential Jerry Kiernan was on show during those trackside appearances at the national championships where he enthused about someone making a comeback or winning a first title or producing a breakthrough performance.

Sometimes seen as harsh when criticising Irish athletics’ very highest achievers, it was striking how encouraging he could be about the performances of those on the rung below.

So when he enthused about, for example, Colin Costello or Siobhan Eviston winning national titles, it was to get across to the casual viewer how much of an achievement this really was for performers whose praises would otherwise go largely unsung. What he respected most was athletes getting the very best out of themselves. It stood him in good stead during a coaching career whose finest achievement was the regeneration of Ciara Mageean when she was in danger of departing athletics with her potential unfulfilled.

All races were important to Jerry Kiernan. He found something gripping about every one of them and his ability to convey that was what made him such compelling viewing. Which is not to say his enthusiasm was of the ersatz Sky Sports variety which pretends things are good when they’re not. Kiernan meant every single word he said. How many people can you say that about?

Sincerity was accompanied by considerable intelligence. No pundit was as resistant to the idea of dumbing down. His analysis was not just accurate, it was also articulate and literate to an extent which conveyed a belief that sport could be spoken about as intelligently as anything else. He must have been a terrific teacher.

Of course for a certain section of the sporting public he was ‘your man that’s always giving out about the GAA’. It’s not an entirely inaccurate description but most of Kiernan’s points in this area were well made and he performed a particularly useful service at a time when GAA hubris, feeding off the general national orgy of self-congratulation in the Celtic Tiger era, was at an all-time high.

It’s worth remembering that the Fianna Fáil Government of the time was on the verge of giving every inter-county player in the country several thousand euro a year on the grounds that they were elite athletes. To someone like Kiernan, who saw how genuine elite athletes were funded on the most stringent of criteria, which could see them lose money if they underperformed at major international championships, this was just nonsense.

He was right. The idea that all GAA players are as fit as Olympians is nonsense, as we can see for example by the yawning gap between Dublin’s physical conditioning and that of every other county.

I suspect what offended Kiernan most about the large claims made for Gaelic games was that they simply weren’t true and he was a man who couldn’t abide falsehood.

Yet there were times when he seemed somewhat monomaniacal about the subject. He reminded me in a way of one of those scientists who dismisses the humanities as worthless because they don’t require the same level of technical knowledge as his own speciality. That’s correct as far as it goes, but overlooks the fact that the separate disciplines occupy different areas and fulfil different purposes. But I suppose if you’re christened Jeremiah, you’re entitled to the odd jeremiad.

The case was always made intelligently and entertainingly and I’d give a lot to be hearing him making it right now. Incidentally, I remember getting an email from an old neighbour of his in Kerry who said he was fed up seeing people claim Jerry was biased against Gaelic games because he’d probably been no good at them. He was a terrific footballer as a youngster, said your man, but he just preferred running.

There’s a big temptation for outstanding pundits to convert their personality into a persona. It’s a lucrative route but you never sensed for one second that Jerry Kiernan had any desire to start hosting chat shows or advertising products or becoming in any way a parody of himself. The most lovable thing about him was that he didn’t try to be lovable.

There was something almost innocent about this refusal to trim his cloth to suit others. He was a bit like one of those Dostoyevsky characters whose insistence on telling the truth makes some uneasy and others underestimate them. I think the reason many people feel such a deep loss about his passing is that when they saw him on television, they felt they were getting the whole unguarded personality of the man. They really felt they knew him because he kept nothing back.

We only met once. I was on my way to the 2010 FAI Cup final between Sligo Rovers and Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva when our paths crossed at the end of Lower Baggot Street. He was going to the match too and we walked down to the game together, chatting mainly about football I recall.

It was a brief meeting but a cherished one which made me think of Dr Johnson’s words about Edmund Burke, “You could not stand five minutes with that man beneath a shed while it rained but you must be convinced you had been standing with the greatest man you had ever seen.”

There was real greatness about Jerry Kiernan. Greatness and honesty and enthusiasm. We really will miss him.