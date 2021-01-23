| 0.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

There was real greatness, honesty and enthusiasm about Jerry Kiernan. We really will miss him

Eamonn Sweeney

Jerry Kiernan (67) passed away last week. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Jerry Kiernan (67) passed away last week. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jerry Kiernan (67) passed away last week. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jerry Kiernan (67) passed away last week. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Jerry Kiernan was two things above all.

He was an honest man and he was an enthusiast. Those qualities seem essential for a world class road runner. All those punishing miles leave no room for self-deception. They must know exactly what they’re capable of and must love what they’re doing or the demands would just become unbearable.

That honesty and enthusiasm were why so many people loved Jerry Kiernan as a pundit, and why those who didn’t love him still respected him. You might not have agreed with his opinion but you knew it was his own opinion honestly arrived at and nobody else’s. Conventional wisdom was an alien concept to the man.

Related Content

Most Watched

Privacy