‘The general public has no idea how little funding some of the Olympic athletes are getting’ – Louise Shanahan

Irish Olympian Louise Shanahan will be one of 22 athletes who’ll be supported this year by the Jerry Kiernan Foundation which aims to share €30,000 among the athletes needing support. Photo: Inpho

If there’s one big fallacy in Olympic sports, it’s the belief among some casual observers that the athletes have made it, at least in financial terms. The reality of course is different, the vast majority are not earning enough from their sport to call it a living.

Louise Shanahan isn’t in athletics for the money, of course, otherwise the 25-year-old Corkwoman would have walked away long ago.

“The general public has no idea how little funding some of the Olympic athletes are getting,” she says. “When people think of Irish athletes, they often think of the few that are sponsored, but there’s a subset below who are trying to be elite but without the funding.”

Those athletes are the target of the first batch of grants given out by the Jerry Kiernan Foundation, which was set up by Kiernan’s friend Murt Coleman to honour the late coach’s memory. Its aim is to do what Kiernan for so long did: give Irish athletes a helping hand.

Shanahan is one of 22 athletes who’ll be supported this year, with over €30,000 set to be shared among them.

“It’ll make a big difference for that sub-elite group,” says Shanahan. “Athletics Ireland try to do as much as possible, but the money from this could be the difference between an athlete being able to afford to go on a camp at Easter, and that structured training would really help them in the summer, or it might be the difference between changing your shoes every six months instead of every year, which could make the difference with injury.”

Shanahan knows big breakthroughs often hinge on fine margins. Heading down the stretch of Olympic qualification last year, she was just outside the World Athletics quota cut-off for the women’s 800m.

A gifted teenager, she was the European Youth Olympic champion in 2013 and a finalist at the Youth Olympic Games in 2014. But her dedication extended to the classroom, and the intensity she brought to her studies was part of the reason her 800m personal best plateaued at 2:08 between the ages of 16 and 21.

In September 2019, she began a PhD in quantum physics at the University of Cambridge, where she’s trained since under the guidance of Phil O’Dell, who took the reins from her father, Ray. Given her academic commitment, Shanahan often found running “would fall apart a bit” as she crammed for exams in May in her college years, but the PhD allows her to balance her workload around her training, while ensuring she has “a roof over my head and food on the table.”

In February last year, Shanahan lowered her 800m best indoors to 2:01.44. In June, she told her supervisor she had a 10% chance of making it to Tokyo, and he encouraged her to go after it. The next day, she boarded a plane to Prague, where she posted a key result for her world ranking, clocking 2:01.99.

Victory at nationals a few weeks later bumped her up to a qualifying position, ensuring Shanahan’s first ever Irish senior vest would be an Olympic one. In Tokyo, she finished seventh in her 800m heat in 2:03.57.

“The Olympics was a dream come true, something I’d set out for since I was nine years old,” she says.

As she looks to the summer, the World University Games in Chengdu, China, in late June and the Europeans in Munich in August are her priorities. She will bypass July’s World Championships in Oregon even if she qualifies, believing that contending for a final at the other events will be “a much better experience than going to the Worlds and getting knocked out in the first round”.

“The long-term plan is Paris 2024 so everything I do needs to be focused towards making me as good an athlete as I can be in two years,” she says. “To see that progress, year on year.”

Jerry Kiernan Foundation

List of Supported Athletes for 2022

Reece Ademola (long jump); Donal Devane (middle/long distance); Thomas Devaney (middle/long distance); John Fitzsimons (800/1500m); Roisin Flanagan (1500m/steeplechase/5K); Efrem Gidey (middle/long distance); Cillian Greene* (400m); Shane Howard (long jump); Keelan Kilrehill (middle/long distance) Peter Lynch (middle/long distance); Sean McGinley (800m/1500m); Mark Milner (800/1500m); Aoife O’Cuill (long distance); Iseult O’Donnell (800m/1500m); Chris O’Donnell* (400m); Jack O’Leary (middle/long distance); Louise Shanahan* (800/1500m); Roland Surlis (800m); Hiko Tonosa (middle/long distance); John Travers (middle/long distance); Michaela Walsh (shot put/hammer); Kate Veale (race walk)

*Olympian