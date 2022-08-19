‘The 1500m final is like going to war’ – Ciara Mageean

“It’s like going to war,” says Ciara Mageean, explaining her psychological approach to tonight’s European 1500m final in Munich. “You don’t go in there without putting your mind in the right place.”

Physically and mentally, the 30-year-old Portaferry native comes into the final in flying form, having won the Commonwealth Games silver behind Laura Muir earlier this month. Muir and Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui will be the chief threats, but Mageean feels ready to take on the formidable duo who finished second and fifth in this year’s world final.

“I believe I’m one of the best athletes in that field, and I’m going to go out and prove it.”

The goal is simple: “To be on that podium. I want the tricolour on my shoulders this summer.”

But the journey to that point is far from simple. Mageean was edged into fourth in the last European final in 2018, while in 2016 she took bronze in Amsterdam. She’s a different athlete now: stronger, fitter, and far more resilient. “It’s all been sculpted and planned towards this,” she says.

Can she challenge Muir? While acknowledging the Briton’s greatness, Mageean says “nobody is unbeatable.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Coscoran finished ninth in the men’s 1500m final last night, the 26-year-old clocking 3:39.91 in a race won by Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen in 3:32.76. Roisin Flanagan finished 14th in the 5000m in 15:33.72, with Germany’s Konstanze Klosterhalfen raising the roof by taking gold in 14:50.47.

Mark English breezed into today’s 800m semi-finals by winning his heat in 1:47.54 which he said felt “comfortable”. Thomas Barr’s hopes of another European medal fell away after he finished third in his 400m hurdles semi-final in 49.30. Barr missed five weeks’ training earlier in the summer due to an achilles tendon injury.

“I can’t really catch any luck this season,” he said. “Fingers crossed I can pick it back up and come again next year.”