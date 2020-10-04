Stephen Scullion runs second fastest marathon by an Irishman in London

Belfast’s Stephen Scullion has run the second fastest marathon by an Irishman finishing 11th in today’s London race in 2:09.49.

He is only the second Irish marathoner to break the 2.10 barrier. John Treacy’s Irish record of 2:09.33 set in the Boston Marathon 33 years ago still stands. But it was under threat from 31-year old Scullion for much of Sunday’s race which was run around a specially closed course in St James's Park due to Covid-19

Despite the inclement weather Scullion sliced more than a minute of the personal best time he set when finishing 5th in 2:11.52 in the Houston marathon in January. Securing a top five spot in that race earned him a place in the Olympic marathon in Tokyo now rescheduled for next summer.

Even though Scullion was unable to return to his training base in the United States due to the pandemic he still managed a lifetime best performance having trained at home in Belfast for much of the last six months.

His London time of 2:09.49 is a new Northern Ireland marathon record bettering the effort of Kevin Seaward who clocked 2:10.10 in the Seville Marathon in February.

Scullion tweeted afterwards: 'Lions still hunt in the rain. Some day I’ll get nice weather for a marathon. Until next time 2:09.49' His reference to the weather relates to the fact that the Houston marathon in January was run in freezing conditions and high winds.

Read More

The London field was confined to elite numbers and the magnitude of Scullion’s achievement is that nine of the runners who finished ahead of him were African-born. Norway’s Sondre Nordstand Moen was tenth in 2:09.01.

Ireland’s other runner in the men’s race Mick Clohisey finished 26th in 2:18.52.

There was a major shock in the men’s race with World record holder Eliud Kipchoge suffering his first defeat in a marathon since 2013.

Four-time winner Kipchoge fell behind with two laps remaining and finished eighth. Ethiopian Shura Kitata surged ahead in a terrific sprint finish to win in 2:5.41.

Earlier in the women’s race 43-year-old Belmullet-born Sinead Diver, who now represents Australia, finished 8th in 2:27.07. Brigid Kosgei, who holds the women’s world record, successfully defended her title.

Online Editors