Sophie O'Sullivan - daughter of Ireland legend Sonia - has won silver in the 800m at the European Championships.

Sophie O'Sullivan wins silver to add to 15-year-old Rhasidat Adeleke's gold for Ireland at European Championships

O'Sullivan made her move fore the front in the final lap overtaking three rivals but there was no stopping Britain's Keely Hodgkinson who powered home in a time of 2:04.84 with O'Sullivan clocking 2:06.05.

Born and bred in Australia where she was a national champion at Under-17 level in the 800m and 1,500m, O'Sullivan first raced for Ireland last year in the Irish National Juvenile Championships.

Rhasidat Adeleke earlier secured a gold medal for Ireland in the 20m final at the European Championships in Hungary.

A brilliant run from Rhasidat Adeleke in the 200m final at the European U18 Championships to claim Ireland's second gold medal of the event! 🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/wDZed643Dk — European Athletics (@EuroAthletics) July 7, 2018 Rhasidat Adeleke on a brilliant win in the girls 200m final in 23.52 pic.twitter.com/tv9B8bJZ9f — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) July 7, 2018

Adeleke, just 15 years of age, powered home in a time of 23.53 before shedding tears of joy in emotional scenes.

Adeleke's victory comes less than 24 hours after Sarah Healy secured Ireland's first gold of the Championships.

"I can't believe it," said Adeleke. "It's just so surreal. I just tried my best to keep my form, because I know when I'm under pressure I start to lose my form and slow down.

"You have to really get a good bend and then you just drive on and keep going on the straight."

Healy created a little piece of athletics history last night by becoming the first Irish athlete to win gold at the European U-18 Championships, the 17-year-old Dubliner obliterating her rivals in the girls' 3,000m to win in a championship record of 9:18.05.

Online Editors