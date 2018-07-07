Sport Athletics

Saturday 7 July 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Sweden SWE 1

Switzerland SUI 0

REPORT

Colombia COL 1 (3)

England ENG 1 (4)

AET

Uruguay URY 0

France FRA 2

REPORT

Brazil BRA 1

Belgium BEL 2

REPORT

England ENG 2

Sweden SWE 0

REPORT

Russia RUS 1

Croatia CRO 1

Ongoing

Sophie O'Sullivan wins silver to add to 15-year-old Rhasidat Adeleke's gold for Ireland at European Championships

Sophie O'Sullivan and (inset) Rhasidat Adeleke
Sophie O'Sullivan and (inset) Rhasidat Adeleke
Rhasidat Adeleke

Sophie O'Sullivan - daughter of Ireland legend Sonia - has won silver in the 800m at the European Championships.

O'Sullivan made her move fore the front in the final lap overtaking three rivals but there was no stopping Britain's Keely Hodgkinson who powered home in a time of 2:04.84 with O'Sullivan clocking 2:06.05.

Born and bred in Australia where she was a national champion at Under-17 level in the 800m and 1,500m, O'Sullivan first raced for Ireland last year in the Irish National Juvenile Championships.

Rhasidat Adeleke earlier secured a gold medal for Ireland in the 20m final at the European Championships in Hungary. 

Adeleke, just 15 years of age, powered home in a time of 23.53 before shedding tears of joy in emotional scenes.

Adeleke's victory comes less than 24 hours after Sarah Healy secured Ireland's first gold of the Championships.

"I can't believe it," said Adeleke. "It's just so surreal. I just tried my best to keep my form, because I know when I'm under pressure I start to lose my form and slow down.

"You have to really get a good bend and then you just drive on and keep going on the straight."

Healy created a little piece of athletics history last night by becoming the first Irish athlete to win gold at the European U-18 Championships, the 17-year-old Dubliner obliterating her rivals in the girls' 3,000m to win in a championship record of 9:18.05.

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport