Sophie Becker negotiating the 'thorns' to see athletics career blossom

There’s a story Gerard Hartmann, the Limerick physical therapist, once told Paula Radcliffe on the eve of an Olympic Games. It went back to a conversation he’d had with Douglas Wakiihuri, the 1988 Olympic silver medallist, who told him the marathon is like a rose.

“At the top you have a very beautiful flower,” said Wakiihuri. “This is the race and it can be a very wonderful sight. Yet, along the way to the top, there are very many thorns. These are all of the difficulties that must be overcome. Have you noticed, the more thorns, the more beautiful the rose?”

Sophie Becker’s specialist distance is just one per cent of a marathon, but the 400m sprinter has learned the truth of that metaphor – how the most haphazard journey, laden with difficulty, can make the destination a thing of true beauty.

The 24-year-old Wexford native had been in decent form last December, putting in the hard winter slog – hills, track reps, bike sessions, weights – that would lay the foundation for a summer of speed. Then she contracted Covid-19, twice in two months, sentenced to that hole of self-isolation and losing out on several weeks’ training.

The first positive test popped on 12 December, a blocked nose and loss of taste being her only symptoms as she cocooned in her room. “The first time was kind of a novelty, I had 10 days to do nothing and I didn’t hate it,” she says. “The second was pure inconvenience, I was really not enjoying it.”

On 7 February, just days ahead of her first indoor race, Becker – who is double-vaccinated – felt sick again. She took an antigen test and there it was, her second dose, one that left her considerably worse for wear.

Sessions

Once she felt better she had a week to train for the National Indoor Championships, and she put in three hard sessions, hoping for the best, half-expecting the worst.

But somehow, some way, she was better than ever, clocking a personal best of 52.64 to finish runner-up to Phil Healy and secure the standard for next week’s World Indoors in Belgrade. That led to a late call-up for the World Indoor Tour Gold meeting in Madrid last Wednesday, where Becker won the B 400m in 52.98, her first appearance on the top-tier professional circuit.

She had spent the previous day at her job in Citywest, where she’s a lab technician for Murphy’s, specialising in water treatment. “They’re so understanding,” she says of her employers. “I disappeared for six weeks with the Olympics and I came back to a job. I don’t think there’s many that’d be open to that.”

It was in that same lab, eight months earlier, that Becker found out she would become an Olympian, her fate hanging precariously in the balance as a different kind of thorn threatened her selection.

Becker had dropped a huge PB of 52.32 just weeks before, putting her in line for a spot on the mixed 4x400m, but the week of nationals – the key trial race for selection – she developed a wisdom tooth infection that left her unable to eat or sleep for days.

“It sounds so stupid, but I would not wish it on my worst enemy,” says Becker, who had to withdraw and hope she wouldn’t be overlooked in favour of those who competed. “It was nerve-wracking.”

The email confirming selection came through days later, while she was at work, and Becker let out a massive scream when it did, which brought her boss into the room to offer his congratulations. She was going to Tokyo.

Arriving at Olympic level was proof that there’s another route to senior sprint success beyond being a teen prodigy. Becker took up athletics at the age of eight after being told it would help with her asthma. She juggled it with camogie, football and tennis until she was 16 but while she was “terrible” at team sports, she was also “faster than everyone” on a pitch.

But on the track, she was not the athlete you’d expect to one day contest an Olympic final. Becker never made a schools’ international or a European or World U-20s. It was only after enrolling at DCU, and linking up with coach Jeremy Lyons – who oversees a horde of high-level athletes at the Dublin Sprint Club – that she ascended to international class. Lyons, together with coaches Gerard O’Donnell and Aideen Synott, nursed her along a progressive path to her first international cap at the European U-23 Championships in 2017. She made the European Indoors in Glasgow in 2019, and again in 2021, chipping steady chunks off her PB all the time.

“We click really well,” she says of her coaches. “The three of them know exactly how to talk to me, how to coach me. Jeremy knows I’m not one of those athletes that is all athletics, I want to go to work, do different things. I don’t want it to encompass my whole life.”

At the Olympics, she teamed up with Phil Healy, Chris O’Donnell and her training partner, Cillin Greene, for the mixed 4x400m. Despite the restrictions it was the time of her life, with Becker hitting personal bests at the holding camp before heading into the village, where she got chatting to one of her idols, Allyson Felix.

The team managers told them to enjoy the holding camp because, as Becker puts it, “shit gets real” when they enter the Olympic village. “Everyone was switched on. It was a different vibe: we’re here to compete.”

A different Irish line-up had run a superb 3:16.84 at the World Relays to qualify, and team manager Drew Harrison believed if everything clicked they could run 3:14 in the Olympic heats. They went a step beyond, clocking 3:12.88 to reach the final.

On the bus back to the village, Becker took a deep breath before opening her phone, the flood of messages and notifications utterly unfathomable. Between the pre-race caffeine and the adrenaline of their achievement – the first Irish relay to reach an Olympic final – all four had trouble sleeping. They finished eighth in the final the following evening, clocking 3:15.04.

Throughout the Games, Becker’s family had sent her many pictures of New Ross – her poster on the windows of the local pharmacy or book shop. Only when she got home did she realise the true impact of it, with so many stories told to her of where and how her community was cheering her on.

One day, having visited a local school in her Olympic kit, she made a pitstop in the bank, which brought well-wishes from those in the queue. “I was mortified,” she laughs. “They probably thought I was doing this on purpose.”

But in the end, that tide of attention receded. Life went on. Becker fully felt the post-Olympic comedown that many warned her about, with a few weeks where she wasn’t exactly depressed but loitered in a sort of what-now limbo.

She got out of it by getting back to work, slipping into the work-train-rest routine that got her there.

Next week’s World Indoors will be her first global championships as an individual, and her hope in Belgrade is to lower her indoor PB of 52.64.

Outdoors, she’s looking to put a 51 next to her name and compete in the 400m and women’s 4x400m at the Europeans in Munich, the mixed relay at the World Championships in Oregon, and over 400m at the World University Games in China.

With the social media following she built in Tokyo, Becker often gets messages from younger athletes, 15- or 16-year-olds asking her advice on how to reach the same level.

She tells them what she would tell herself with the benefit of hindsight: “You have so much time.”

Hers was not the traditional path, Becker’s ability taking time and careful guidance to truly blossom.

The thorns along the way have been a necessary hazard, but now a spring of hope and opportunity awaits.