| 1.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sophie Becker negotiating the 'thorns' to see athletics career blossom

Sophie Becker of Ireland in action during the 4x400 metre mixed relay at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games last July. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile Expand
The Ireland 4x400 mixed relay team, from left, Cillin Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Christopher O'Donnell after their heat of the 4x400 metre mixed relay at the Olympic Stadium during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Sophie Becker of Ireland in action during the 4x400 metre mixed relay at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games last July. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Sophie Becker of Ireland in action during the 4x400 metre mixed relay at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games last July. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The Ireland 4x400 mixed relay team, from left, Cillin Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Christopher O'Donnell after their heat of the 4x400 metre mixed relay at the Olympic Stadium during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Ireland 4x400 mixed relay team, from left, Cillin Greene, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker and Christopher O'Donnell after their heat of the 4x400 metre mixed relay at the Olympic Stadium during the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

/

Sophie Becker of Ireland in action during the 4x400 metre mixed relay at the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games last July. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

There’s a story Gerard Hartmann, the Limerick physical therapist, once told Paula Radcliffe on the eve of an Olympic Games. It went back to a conversation he’d had with Douglas Wakiihuri, the 1988 Olympic silver medallist, who told him the marathon is like a rose.

At the top you have a very beautiful flower,” said Wakiihuri. “This is the race and it can be a very wonderful sight. Yet, along the way to the top, there are very many thorns. These are all of the difficulties that must be overcome. Have you noticed, the more thorns, the more beautiful the rose?”

}

Most Watched

Privacy