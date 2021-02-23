Sky is the limit for a golden generation of Irish athletes 

Whatever way you look at it, however many caveats apply, it’s an astonishing statistic: among the 20 fastest women in the world over 800 metres this year, four are Irish: Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner, Nadia Power, Georgie Hartigan and Louise Shanahan. A fifth, Iseult O’Donnell, is just behind them in 26th.

For Irish athletics, it’s been a wild last week, with Power smashing the national indoor 800m record with 2:00.98 in Poland before Cléirigh-Buttner broke it again days later, clocking 2:00.58 in the United States.

In one race at the elite micro-meet in Abbotstown on Sunday, three other women – Hartigan, Shanahan and O’Donnell – surpassed a time that, until last month, no Irishwoman had ever run indoors. In the men’s race, Mark English broke his Irish indoor 800m record, clocking 1:46.10, while 18-year-old Cian McPhillips obliterated the Irish indoor U-20 and U-23 records with 1:46.13. So, where did all this come from? And why, all of a sudden, are so many running so fast?

An obvious place to start is the shoes, a hot topic in athletics over the past year as new-age technology made its way from road-racing to the track, with hyper-responsive foam and carbon fibre plates changing the game. It’s not the only reason so many are running fast, but it’s certainly one of them.

“Honestly, I don’t know what’s going on at the moment,” says Shanahan, the Cork native who is currently doing a PhD in quantum physics at the University of Cambridge. “I’ve no idea how much of it is me, how much is the shoes, but the thing that stands out is everyone in the world has access to those shoes and we have four Irish in the top 20. We certainly didn’t have that last year so, on some level, that must be us, not just the shoes.”

It’s a valid point. Most reasonable observers estimate the new generation of spikes take about one second off 800m times – a number that varies greatly depending on how someone responds – but such footwear isn’t exclusive to Irish athletes and some of the above (such as English and Power) run for adidas, a brand that is waiting until later this year to unveil its new-age racing spikes.

Beyond the shoes, another theory is that lockdown, with its removal of commuting, socialising and other distractions, has led to better performances. It’s something Georgie Hartigan, a 24-year-old based in Teddington, England has noticed. In her job with the running brand On, she typically lives on the road, visiting various stores, but the lockdowns have simplified her routine, forcing more time at home and allowing for better recovery.

Hartigan grew up in England and her mother, Bev, was a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist over 1500m back in 1990. Her grandparents were natives of Labasheeda in Clare and emigrated to Birmingham, where Hartigan’s father was born. When her 800m times progressed in recent years and she appeared ready for the international stage, it left her with a choice.

“I had more affinity with that side of my family,” she says, “so I decided to represent Ireland.”

Hartigan began that process in 2018 and was cleared to run for Ireland last year, and she will make her international debut at next week’s European Indoor Championships, having clocked 2:01.48 to qualify last weekend, which put her third on the Irish all-time list.

She is coached by her mother and occasionally trains with her boyfriend, British international Jake Wightman. With the current rise in standards across Irish 800m running, Hartigan believes collective ambition is playing a role.

“We’ve all pushed each other on and you can see that from Síofra and Nadia trading the record,” she says. Hartigan will join that duo at the Europeans, where all three will feel capable of grabbing a spot in the six-woman final.

For Cléirigh-Buttner, last weekend’s record crowned a fine comeback after injury kept her ability shackled in recent years. The 25-year-old Dubliner was a standout athlete for Villanova University in Pennsylvania but it took some time for her to thrive as a professional. But with her health restored, and training under Mark Coogan at the New Balance Elite team in Boston, she looks set to thrive at both 800m and 1500m ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Nadia Power is another in that mould. The 23-year-old has had the season of her life so far, venturing to high-level meetings around Europe in a bid to secure her place at the European Indoors and indeed the Olympics. Coached by Enda Fitzpatrick, the long-time athletics director at DCU, it’s been a steady ascent from gifted junior to top-class senior.

After an ill-fated stint at the University of Charlottesville in Virginia, Power returned to Ireland after one semester and enrolled at DCU, her true ability emerging in 2019 when she won bronze at the European U-23 Championships. With leading agent Nic Bideau assisting her with access to top-class races, she is blossoming into a world-class operator.

Just like Power, Iseult O’Donnell is proof of the value of persistence. The 27-year-old Dubliner was a good, but far from great athlete in her early 20s, one who could so easily have turned athletics into a hobby as she went through the rigours of an engineering degree at Trinity. But she stayed at it, building her life around athletics rather than building athletics around her life, and in 2020 she was rewarded with a national senior title at 800m.

O’Donnell trains under the guidance of Feidhlim Kelly of the Dublin Track Club, as does Mark English, and it’s an environment where a willingness to work hard is the only condition of entry. While most athletes were choosing to stay home in recent months, hedging their bets on some competitions resuming, O’Donnell was willing to jump through the logistical hoops to be able to race abroad, lowering her PB twice in races in France before producing the performance of her life in Abbotstown, clocking 2:02.29. There are many others, too, like Katie Kirk, who bounced back from health issues to clock a 2:02.98 800m last year.

Both Power and Shanahan will be in action at the World Indoor Tour final in Madrid tomorrow, which will be live on TG4 from 3.55pm, proof of how far they’ve come in a short space of time. There will, of course, never be another Sonia, but in terms of depth, it’s clear this is shaping into a golden generation of Irish middle-distance talent.