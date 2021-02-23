| 8.9°C Dublin

Sky is the limit for a golden generation of Irish athletes 

Middle-distance runners are again blazing a trail on the international stage

New Irish 800m indoor record-holder Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

New Irish 800m indoor record-holder Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

Whatever way you look at it, however many caveats apply, it’s an astonishing statistic: among the 20 fastest women in the world over 800 metres this year, four are Irish: Síofra Cléirigh-Buttner, Nadia Power, Georgie Hartigan and Louise Shanahan. A fifth, Iseult O’Donnell, is just behind them in 26th.

For Irish athletics, it’s been a wild last week, with Power smashing the national indoor 800m record with 2:00.98 in Poland before Cléirigh-Buttner broke it again days later, clocking 2:00.58 in the United States.

In one race at the elite micro-meet in Abbotstown on Sunday, three other women – Hartigan, Shanahan and O’Donnell – surpassed a time that, until last month, no Irishwoman had ever run indoors. In the men’s race, Mark English broke his Irish indoor 800m record, clocking 1:46.10, while 18-year-old Cian McPhillips obliterated the Irish indoor U-20 and U-23 records with 1:46.13. So, where did all this come from? And why, all of a sudden, are so many running so fast?

