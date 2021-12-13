Silver star McElhinney leads U-23s to ‘scandalous’ gold

Ireland, from left, Jamie Battle, Darragh McElhinney, Michael Power, Keelan Kilrehill, Donal Devane and Thomas Devaney celebrate with their gold medals after the U-23 Men's 8000m team event during the SPAR European Cross Country Championships. Photo: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Six young men, standing proud, looking out over 7,000 delighted fans – looking out over the rest of Europe. As they stood on the medal rostrum yesterday at the Sport Ireland Campus, having won gold for Ireland – in Ireland – their beaming smiles lit up the darkest month of all.

It had been 12 years since the European Cross Country came to Dublin and for all that the 2009 event was hailed a success, the sour note afterwards for the hosts was the absence of an Irish medal. That wasn’t to be the case this time.

First there was the U-20 men, first to the line at 10am yesterday morning, who were pipped in the race for team gold by their British rivals – their silver medals nonetheless shining as bright as their vast potential.

Then, an hour or so later, came the race everyone who made the trip to Abbotstown won’t forget in a hurry. Going into it, Darragh McElhinney and his teammates had told each other to channel the adrenaline that would flood their system at the start – to conserve, to wait, and to harness every bit they could when they’d need it most.

McElhinney had endured rotten luck already this year, a positive Covid-19 test ruling him out of the European Indoors and a seeding debacle scuppering his medal chance at the European U-23 Championships on the track. In recent weeks he’d trained on this Abbotstown course to prepare for a change in fortunes, and he accomplished it.

Heading into the final lap of the 8000m race, the 21-year-old surged ahead of British rival Charles Hicks, who’d recently finished an outstanding fourth at the NCAA Championships. Hicks and McElhinney traded blows in the minutes that followed, with Luxembourg’s Ruben Querinjean coming to join them on the uphill run to the finish.

Heading into the final turn Hicks again surged clear, with McElhinney suddenly looking punch-drunk in third, but somehow he found something extra to kick past Querinjean into second. Seconds later, his teammate Keelan Kilrehill hit the line in sixth, the Sligo man capping a miraculous comeback six years on from a road collision that almost left him paralysed – hit by a car while riding his bike at the age of 15 and breaking three vertebrae in his back and fracturing his neck.

Kilrehill had six screws drilled into his spine back then and it was several months before he ran again, but here he was, sixth in Europe, helping his nation to team gold. “I’d no idea I’d be able to do that,” he said.

Following him home was Michael Power, who rounded out the Irish scoring in 13th, with Donal Devane 40th, Jamie Battle 44th and Thomas Devaney running himself to collapse as he finished 67th.

“We knew we were in with a shot at a medal but that was just scandalous,” said McElhinney. “Individually I’m happy with it, I’m more than content. I’d have loved to win but Charles is unbelievably strong and he made it hard.”

For all of his outstanding teenage results, McElhinney had never made an impact at this event before, unable to crack the top-10 in four tries at U-20 level. “Cross country isn’t really my gig either, the last few years I’ve had horrible experiences,” he said.

His 90-year-old grandmother was out on the course cheering him home, with a big contingent departing his home in Glengarriff at 4am to lend their support, a trip that proved more than justified. “Silver out of my age (group) at cross country is something I didn’t think I’d achieve and to do so is unbelievable. The fact we won team gold on home soil, you couldn’t write it.”

Earlier in the day, Abdel Laadjel led the Irish to silver in the U-20 race, the Dubliner finishing sixth with Dean Casey 13th and Nick Griggs 16th, with Britain edging them to gold by one point. “Everyone wanted to work for a medal, everybody ran so maturely and I’m so happy with the team,” said Laadjel. Griggs suffered a stitch on the penultimate lap but the 16-year-old fought to the finish to ensure his team got silver. “That last whole lap I was just telling myself, ‘Hang on, the team needs you to do it,’” he said.

In the senior men’s event, Brian Fay produced the best performance of his career, the 22-year-old finishing 10th, with Hiko Tonosa 13th. The race was won by Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen, the Olympic 1500m champion delighting the crowd.