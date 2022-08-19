Ciara Mageean turned in the best performance of her career to win a superb silver medal over 1500m at the European Championships in Munich tonight, the 30-year-old clocking 4:02.56 to finish runner-up to Britain’s Laura Muir, who clocked 4:01.08.

Mageean had come into the race as one of the chief medal contenders and she ran with controlled confidence from the outset, leading the field through the first 700 metres at a swift but steady pace.

After that Muir, the Olympic and world silver medallist, moved to the lead, increasing the pace over the penultimate lap before injecting a vicious surge with 400 metres to run.

Mageean was alert to it and was the only athlete to follow the move, tracking the Briton up the back straight and trying to mount a challenge on the final turn. It wasn’t to be, with Muir proving too strong and pulling away up the home straight, but Mageean’s silver marks the most significant achievement of her career.

She had previously won bronze medals at European indoor and outdoor championships, and in 2019 she made the world 1500m final, finishing 10th.

The Portaferry native had bypassed last month’s World Championships to target medals at the Commonwealth Games and Europeans and her decision appears to have paid off, having won silver at both events. Winning bronze tonight was Poland’s Sofia Ennaoui, and it was a measure of Mageean’s achievement that the Pole, who finished fifth in the world 1500m final last month, came home over a second behind the Irishwoman.