Sarah Lavin reaches third major final in 12 months with third place in 60m hurdles semi at European Indoors

5 March 2023; Sarah Lavin of Ireland competes in the women's 60m hurdles semi-final during Day 3 of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul, Türkiye. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sarah Lavin made it a flying start for the Irish on the final day of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul on Sunday morning, powering into the final of the 60m hurdles with a 7.99 clocking to finish third in her 60m hurdles semi-final.

It means that within the last 12 months, Lavin has reached a World indoor, European outdoor and European indoor final, the only question now being whether she can improve on her fifth place finish in Munich last year.

“I’m elated, to do another of the major finals is fantastic,” said Lavin. “My start wasn’t fantastic, we’re looking to get out a little bit quicker, get to that first hurdle a little bit quicker, and my strength is as I come through the race, if I can put myself in a better position early on.” Lavin believes it will take “sub-7.90” to get a medal and she is hoping to get closer to Derval O’Rourke’s national record of 7.84, with her current best standing at 7.95. “We’ll give it a good bash and see what we can do.” By now, the 29-year-old feels at home amid the bright lights of championship racing – not that it ever gets any easier. “I think nerves are fantastic; it’s free adrenaline, and the day I stop getting nervous and don’t feel my heart racing on the line, I should be concerned,” she said. “I think I’m more comfortable racing these girls now, and you get more confident within yourself.” Lavin was the sixth-fastest qualifier for the final, with Finland’s Reetta Hurske leading the way with 7.85. The final takes place at 5.55pm Irish time today. European Indoor Championships: Live, RTÉ 2, 4.0pm; BBC 2, 3.30pm Irish in action (all times Irish) Sarah Lavin, women’s 60m hurdles final, 5.55pm Women’s 4x400m relay, 4.25pm Darragh McElhinney, men’s 3000m final, 5.0pm