Sarah Lavin reaches third major final in 12 months with third place in 60m hurdles semi at European Indoors

5 March 2023; Sarah Lavin of Ireland competes in the women's 60m hurdles semi-final during Day 3 of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul, Türkiye. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile Expand

5 March 2023; Sarah Lavin of Ireland competes in the women's 60m hurdles semi-final during Day 3 of the European Indoor Athletics Championships at Ataköy Athletics Arena in Istanbul, Türkiye. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Cathal Dennehy

Sarah Lavin made it a flying start for the Irish on the final day of the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul on Sunday morning, powering into the final of the 60m hurdles with a 7.99 clocking to finish third in her 60m hurdles semi-final.

It means that within the last 12 months, Lavin has reached a World indoor, European outdoor and European indoor final, the only question now being whether she can improve on her fifth place finish in Munich last year.

