Sarah Lavin of Ireland after finishing fourth in her semi-final of the Women's 60m Hurdles

There was no joy for Irish athletes Sarah Lavin and Ciara Neville at the European Indoor Championships today in Torun.

Lavin, who turned in a career-best performance in yesterday's heats of the women’s 60m hurdles in a time of 8.06, clocked 8.07 in today's semi-final but it was not enough as she finished fourth.

Neville matched her time of 7.37 in the 60m event to finish fourth and, again, that was not enough to progress to the final. Molly Scott and Joan Healy also bowed out in the 60m.

Later today (4.52), Sean Tobin runs in the 3000m final.

