Rhys McClenaghan books his place in European pommel final

World champion Rhys McClenaghan has qualified in first place for the pommel horse final at the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antalya.

The Newtownards man led the field with a score 14.966 and will compete in Saturday afternoon’s final in Turkey.

McClenaghan last won the European title as a teenager in 2018.

McClenaghan's Irish team-mates Adam Steele, Dominick Cunningham, Eamon Montgomery and Niall Hooton were also in action in the all-around competition.

Adam Steele finished in 39th with a score of 76.933, Dominick Cunningham placed 60th with a score of 75.097 and Niall Hooton placed 73 with a score of 70.532.