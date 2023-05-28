Rhasidat Adeleke smashes Irish 400m record with sensational run in California

Rhasidat Adeleke is a medal contender for the 2024 Olympics.

Cathal Dennehy

Rhasidat Adeleke produced the best performance of her career to smash her own Irish 400m record at the NCAA West Regionals in Sacramento, California, on Saturday night, with the 20-year-old Dubliner clocking 49.54.