| 5.7°C Dublin

Close

Rhasidat Adeleke smashes her Irish 400m record with victory in Texas

Rhasidat Adeleke Expand

Close

Rhasidat Adeleke

Rhasidat Adeleke

Rhasidat Adeleke

Cathal Dennehy

By now the only thing more remarkable than Rhasidat Adeleke’s class is the consistency with which she shows it, and at the Big 12 Championships in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday, the 20-year-old Dubliner did it once again – making something very special seem almost routine, obliterating her Irish 400m record with 50.33.

That brought her home well clear of Kennedy Simon, her teammate at the University of Texas, who clocked 51.01 in second.

Most Watched

Privacy