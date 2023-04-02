| 10.4°C Dublin

Close

Rhasidat Adeleke sets a remarkable three collegiate records as she begins outdoor season with a bang in Texas

Rhasidat Adeleke raced five times across Friday and Saturday for University of Texas Expand

Close

Rhasidat Adeleke raced five times across Friday and Saturday for University of Texas

Rhasidat Adeleke raced five times across Friday and Saturday for University of Texas

Rhasidat Adeleke raced five times across Friday and Saturday for University of Texas

Cathal Dennehy

Rhasidat Adeleke started her outdoor season with a bang by playing a starring role at the Texas Relays in Austin over the past few days, helping the University of Texas to victory in four different events, setting a remarkable three collegiate records.

The 20-year-old Dubliner saved her best for last, clocking a blazing 49.47-second split to anchor her team to victory in the 4x400m in 3:23.27, with Adeleke holding off the charge of Britton Wilson of Arkansas, who last month had beaten her to gold at the NCAA Indoor Championships, where Wilson clocked an American indoor record of 49.48.

Most Watched

Privacy