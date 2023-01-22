Rhasidat Adeleke makes sensational start to new year by smashing Irish 200m record

Rhasidat Adeleke has made a sensational start to the year by running the fastest 200m time in history by an Irishwoman, the 20-year-old Tallaght sprinter clocking 22.52 to take victory at the Dr MLK Jr Invitational in Albuquerque, USA, on Saturday.

Adeleke’s time obliterated her Irish indoor 200m record of 22.85, set last year, and is also quicker than her Irish outdoor record of 22.59. It’s a time that was bettered by only three athletes in the world indoors last year, and it puts the Dubliner 25th on the world indoor all-time list.