Rhasidat Adeleke hoping to lean into nationals ‘buzz’ at Santry

Rhasidat Adeleke and Sarah Lavin are set to headline the opening day of the National Athletics Championships in Santry tomorrow, an event that’s celebrating its 150th birthday.

The star sprinters should have little trouble blasting to gold in their respective events and, if anything, the hardest work they’ll face is obliging the droves of selfie-seeking youngsters at the finish, their popularity a sign of how things have changed in recent decades.

There was a time when Irish athletics was a man’s world, from the summiting of Mount Olympus by Pat O’Callaghan, Bob Tisdall and Ronnie Delany in the early-to-mid-20th century to the world-beating exploits of John Treacy and Eamonn Coghlan in the 1970s and ’80s. Sonia and Catherina, of course, flipped that on its head in the ’90s, with Derval O’Rourke, David Gillick and Paul Hession showing everyone in the 2000s that Irish sprinters could, in fact, run with the world’s best.

And now there’s Adeleke, the 20-year-old Dubliner whose parents came to Ireland from Nigeria, teaching the world with every 49-second display of dazzling speed that Irish athletics is a far more diverse place.

Adeleke said this week that her favourite Irish athletics memory was Thomas Barr’s fourth-place finish in the 2016 Olympic 400m hurdles final, when the Waterford athlete became the first Irish sprinter to make an Olympic final in 84 years. You get the impression it won’t be that long a wait again.

Adeleke was 13 during those Games and she’s been a student of her sport ever since. She knows that, today, she’s a part of a swiftly rising tide.

“There are a load of athletes competing at a really good level, collectively we’re all creating a buzz,” she says.

“Ciara (Mageean), Andrew (Coscoran), Sarah Healy, Sophie (O’Sullivan), Sarah Lavin, Israel (Olatunde) – everyone is doing so well. I feel like we’re all bringing more attention to athletics.”

Adeleke is aware of the role she now occupies. One of her favourite Irish Olympians is Kellie Harrington, and having seen the effect of her boxing gold in Tokyo, Adeleke knows what a global medal would do for athletics.

“I’d love if there were (Irish athletes) getting medals, even getting finals, and the fact the current generation is going to make a change is really inspiring.”

The Tallaght star races the 200m heats at 1pm tomorrow, with the final at 2.55, all the action live on Athletics Ireland’s YouTube channel, with Sunday’s action live on RTÉ2 from 6pm. Lavin will race the 100m hurdles final at 2.30pm tomorrow, where she should win her eighth national outdoor title.

The men’s 800m on Sunday could provide an intriguing clash as Irish 1,500m record holder Coscoran drops down to take on Mark English, John Fitzsimons and Cian McPhillips. Mageean was a late withdrawal, her manager stating it was a “precautionary measure as she had a niggle” after her Irish mile record in Monaco.